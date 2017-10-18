Novel Brings Readers a Fresh Perspective of How the War Came and End

Never be afraid to fight your fears, it is only a way to reach your destination and be strong.

The book really provided us useful ideas of the link between history, particularly of what had happened in the Philippines, and the freedom one is enjoying nowadays. It gave a bigger picture of what the chaotic world used to be and how our elders fought for the leisure life, the new generation is enjoying.

At 11 years old, author Alexis Strong, together with his family, succumbs to the bitterness of war. He and his future wife’s experience during that period gave the current generation insights on how to survive a consequence and surpass through it.

It is an incredible story of how two families were caught in the troublesome life in the times of war, who eventually discovered their will to live against the oppressors, invaders, and find their way to freedom.

The author combines the political event with an experience from his life, which is very remarkable. The book also covers a variety of episodes from his life, and often there are flashbacks within a flashback, contrasting the happier times with the misery prevailing during war, which is a good aspect since the book provided a more picturesque scenario to the readers.

It is never easy to live in the times of struggles brought about by war and the personal anxieties, worries and fears about loved ones separated by unpleasant circumstances. When World War II finally ended, people were positive that life goes on, with not only an uneventful life but one which promises rejuvenation, reconciliation, redemption for nations and people under God.

This book is really a must read. It is not only a flashback of who experienced the messy but memorable history, but also a highly recommended one for those want to trace more of the bravery and perseverance of the previous generation who fought for the freedom of the new ones.

“Somewhere the Sun Is Shining: Look for the Silver Lining” was one of the titles exhibited at the 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair, which took place last October 11, 2017.

Alexis Strong, met his wife, Norma Strong in 1945, and married in 1951. Immigrated to America in 1954. Retired from North America Boeing in 1993, Apollo, Space Shuttle program. Now living in Rogue River Oregon among his wonderful family.

