God’s Message Delivered through a Testimony of Faith, Salvation and Rebirth

The love and saving power of God is definitely strengthened by the messages in the book.

Cultivated from his very own life and experience, the author, Ruben Garza, affirms God’s saving grace by sharing his personal story in his book, “His Truth in Living Words,” of how he was saved by God and makes a bold declaration of his new life and mission as God’s messenger of His truths.

The book starts by the author’s revelation of the circumstances that led to his “rebirth.” The events that took place on that day may seem like an ordinary occurrence but those moments made a long-lasting impact on the author resulting him to leave his wrong doings and dreadful past and become a new person with a Godly mission. The book is filled with Bible verses, scriptures and excerpts from various sources all centered on delivering the message of God, His truths. The contents of the book give elaborate and relatable interpretations of God’s word conveyed through different literature.

The book is recommended for those who are seeking for clarity and the meaning in God’s call. Also, those who are strong in faith and have been called by God to serve can find great purpose and inspiration from this delightful read.

“His Truth in Living Words” by Ruben Garza is one of the many reads to be presented in the 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair on October 11, 2017. Be sure to get this inspiring book!

His Truth in Living Words

Written by: Ruben Garza, www.truthinlivingwords.com

Published by: WestBow Press

Published date: October 31, 2013

Paperback price: CDN$20.73

About the Author:

Ruben Garza, newly reborn by the gift of the Holy Spirit, is set on a mission. To reveal and spread God’s message and truth to all His children, he seeks vision through various resources. Finally, with all the inspiration and wisdom he has gained, he is able to express God’s message in his book “His Truth in Living Words.”