A Devoted Follower of God Shares How Amazing His Works Are

How’s our day going? Do we feel inspired? Do we consider the people around us a great factor of your inspiration? Maybe yes, maybe not. Every day, God uses the people around us to relay His message and plans for us. This book will let the readers realize how amazing God’s plans for us are. Most of the time, when we interact with the people around us, whether they are our close friends, relatives, or even strangers, there will always be one thing we leave with them – our influence. Through this, we either inspire or not the individuals around us. God’s plan for us is always in the right timing.

Doris Arwine’s “Sensitive to Listen and Willing to Obey” is a great book that will make the readers realize how God plans every little things for every one’s life with the help of the people around him/her.

The story is a well-written book and can be read by readers of all ages.

The book “Sensitive to Listen and Willing to Obey” has been proudly displayed at the 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair – Print which took place last October 11, 2017.

Sensitive to Listen and Willing to Obey

Written by: Doris M. Arwine

Published by: WestBow Press

Published Date: May 15, 2014

Paperback price: $19.95

About the author

Doris Arwine is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker/ Therapist. She owns and operates a Christian Counseling business, “In His Image - Christian Counseling” She offers Individual, Marriage, Family and Play Therapy to a culturally-diverse population. The author has worked with hospice, foster care, and adoptions. She has presented workshops on a variety of topics. She has also written a children’s book, “4 Keys to Unlock a Sad Heart” Author lives with her husband, a retired United States Army veteran, in Southwest Kansas. She has two grown sons. One, a professor at University of Kansas, Lawrence, KS and the other son lives in Bali, Indonesia. The author and her family lived and traveled as a military family, extensively.