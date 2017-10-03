South Florida Author Introduces a Helpful Spiritual Book to Everyone

A self-help book entitled “An Awakening: Mapping Your Dream, Volumen 1” by Suzanne Hosang has been introduced to the readers to let them know that they can tackle shame and eventually reach their dreams and turn them into realities. With her 21 years of study with metaphysical heavy-hitters like Jach Pursel and Ginger Chalford Metraux, Suzanne gladly shares her knowledge on how to apply the techniques of stirring inspirations and challenging the readers to endure the disconcerting issue about shame.

In her book, Suzzane shares an honest account of her journey into the depths of her soul. The book is also considered by some reviewers to be simple and easy to love. One reviewer commented that “My very first metaphysical book and I must say I felt like I was back in school learning about the subconscious mind. Suzanne has a way of pulling all the parts together to give you a complete picture of human behavior and preconditioned beliefs. If you truly want to change… read this book!”

The book “An Awakening: Mapping Your Dream, Volumen 1” will be proudly displayed at the 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair which will take place this coming October 11, 2017. Save the date and don’t forget to grab a copy!



An Awakening: Mapping Your Dream, Volumen 1

Written by: Suzanne Hosang

Published by: Dog Ear Publishing, LLC

Published Date: August 1, 2011

Paperback price: $14.95



About the author

Suzanne Hosang lives in Florida with her husband, daughter and a host of animals. Her life was forever changed when she met Lazaris, a non-physical being who reminded her that she is a mapmaker, dreamer and dream-weaver, vision-maker and reality creator. In addition to writing “An Awakening: Mapping Your Dream, Volumen 1,” she has her own practice where she has designed signature healings based on what she has learned from Lazaris and others, coupled with the wealth of information she has gleaned on her fascinating journey of self-discovery.