From Exile: A Historical Account of Cuba’s First President

In her book ‘Before “Cuba Libre”: The making of Cuba’s first president Tomás Estrada Palma,’ García showcased an intimate historical account of the known idealistic, patriotic, revolutionary, meticulously honest, but stubborn president Tomás Estrada Palma. The book begins in central New York, where Estrada was living in exile at the time of his election as president, and follows through his journey as he returns to his native country, Cuba.

García did an excellent work identifying the facts from the many rumors that existed through the limited pile of information available about Palma’s earlier years. From Palma’s involvement with politics and in the fight for independence from Spain, to having been captured as a prisoner of war, to his career in Europe and America, and to his release were thoroughly covered by García. The struggles of the liberators under international law and the importance of Palma’s public relation campaigns were discussed as well. The book highlights, mostly, Tomás Estrada Palma’s life outside of Cuba, which is the least known.

Indeed, ‘Before “Cuba Libre”: The making of Cuba’s first president Tomás Estrada Palma’ is a well-researched piece with numerous source citations and historical photographs to completely present a solid and well-written summary of a chapter in Cuba’s history. This historical book will be part of the upcoming 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair happening on October 11, 2017. Know history; make history. Be sure to grab a copy.



Before “Cuba Libre”: The making of Cuba’s first president Tomás Estrada Palma

Written by Dr. Margarita García

Published by Outskirts Press

Published date August 30, 2016

Paperback price: $14.95



About the author

Dr. Margarita García has been studying the life of Tomás Estrada Palma since 2004. Like Palma, the author was born and raised in Cuba, where she went Colegio Trelles and the Ruston Academy. She then obtained her degrees in Bachelor of Science, Master of Arts and Doctor of Philosophy, and all in Experimental Psychology from Columbia University in New York City, USA. For 38 years she, worked at the Department of Psychology of Montclair State University in New Jersey and retired with the rank of Professor Emerita. She, together with her husband Guillermo A. Estévez, has a daughter named Victoria.