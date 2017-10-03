Amazing Christian Book Gives Prayer to God Renewed Relevance and Importance

“Prayer Thoughts” by Orva Lynn Kaufmann is an inspiring and empowering book. Christian readers will find this book instrumental to their relationship and communication with God.

The contents and collection of prayers and excerpts from the Scripture were originally contributions by Orva to encourage prayer in the newsletter of her church, the First Lutheran Church-Gainesville. God has greater plans for Orva Kaufmann’s collection, and so “Prayer Thoughts” came into fruition. With such an inspiring and moving book going to be available in more bookshelves, “Prayer Thoughts” will be accessible for reading to the greater Christian community.

The prayers contributed into the book’s collection are well thought of, solemn and come from the heart. Kaufmann adds her enlightened thoughts and significant passages and readings from the Bible to draw the interest and inspiration of the readers. The author’s own intimate relationship with God is reflected in the fascinating and engaging contents of the book. The book is encouraging, as it does not impose that readers change the way they pray, but rather gives suggestions for improving prayers and supporting testimonies and passages of the power of prayer in changing the lives of people and their relationship with God.

“Prayer Thoughts” is an informative and life-enhancing book for both young and old generations of Christians. It will reinvigorate and strengthen the readers’ relationship with God by further deepening their appreciation of the power of prayer and communication with God. The 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair will be the perfect opportunity to acquire this wonderful book and many other books of interest and importance.



Prayer Thoughts

Written by Orva Lynn Kaufmann

Published by Xulon Press

Published date October 24, 2016

Paperback price: $12.99



About the author

Orva Lynn Kaufmann lives in Gainesville, Florida. She is an active member of the First Lutheran Church-Gainesville (FLC Gainesville). She is a regular contributor for the church newsletter, and her passion for writing led her to write her first book, “Prayer Thoughts.”