Marriott International Wins Coveted Honours at Business Traveller Asia-Pacific Awards

Marriott International proudly took home six prestigious awards from The Business Traveller Asia-Pacific Awards announced at a presentation luncheon at the Conrad Hong Kong Hotel. The Business Traveller Asia-Pacific Awards celebrate the best in the travel and hospitality industry as recognized by the region’s business travellers.

The six awards include JW Marriott winning the Best Business Hotel Brand in North America, The Ritz-Carltonbeing named the Best Luxury Hotel Brand in the Asia-Pacific and Starwood Preferred Guest (SPG) being recognized as the Best Hotel Loyalty Program.

In addition, three hotels took individual awards: JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach won Best New Business Hotel in Asia-Pacific, W Bali in Seminyak won Best Resort Hotel in Asia-Pacific and The St. Regis Bangkok won Best Business Hotel in Bangkok. These awards recognize outstanding hotel properties that go above and beyond and set the standard in daily operation and customer service.

“Many congratulations to Marriott International for a number of impressive wins at this year’s awards. Our readers voted JW Marriott and Ritz-Carlton as some of the best luxury brands in the world – a testament to the excellent offering for business travellers”, said Peggy Teo, Director, Business Traveller Asia-Pacific. “The well-deserved award for Best Hotel Loyalty Program is further proof of the company’s dedication to looking after its guests.”

Speaking after the event, Craig Smith, President and Managing Director of Asia Pacific for Marriott International said, “These awards are testament to the hard work and dedication that our associates across Asia-Pacific put in to providing the best possible experience for our guests. On behalf of all our associates I would like to say thank you to the people that voted for our brands and properties.

“These awards confirm that we have the broadest portfolio of brands, the most comprehensive global footprint, and the most extensive loyalty programs. All of which adds to unparalleled guest experiences.”

The Business Traveller Asia-Pacific Awards is now in its 26th year and are voted for by some of the region’s most qualified judges: the Business Traveller Asia-Pacific readers. These 30,000-plus individuals travel for a living, taking an average of 19 business trips a year, and their views provide valuable industry feedback. Between April and June, Business Traveller Asia-Pacific sent out a voting poll to subscribers, with the results independently compiled by market research leader Ipsos.

Marriott International’s luxury portfolio includes The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, JW Marriott, W Hotels, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, The Luxury Collection, BVLGARI Hotels & Resorts, and EDITION Hotels.

