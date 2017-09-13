Michael ByungJu Kim Elected Metropolitan Museum Trustee

Michael ByungJu Kim, Chairman and Founder of the Asia-based private equity firm MBK Partners, has been elected to the Board of Trustees at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Announced today by Daniel Brodsky, the Museum’s Chairman, the election took place at the September 12 meeting of the Board.

Michael Kim is a past President of Carlyle Asia Partners and a past member of the Carlyle Group’s Management Committee. In addition, he was Managing Director and COO of Asia-Pacific Investment Banking for Salomon Smith Barney Inc. and an executive director at Goldman, Sachs & Co.

Educated at Haverford College, where he graduated with Honors and was a member of Phi Beta Kappa, he holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and was a Fulbright Scholar. He is married to Kyung Ah Park, an interior designer.

Mr. Kim is a collector of modern and contemporary art. At The Met, he and his wife have been leadership supporters for The Met Breuer and the Museum’s Modern and Contemporary Art initiatives.

“I am happy to welcome Michael Kim to The Met Board of Trustees,” Mr. Brodsky said in announcing the election. “His broad international experience and particular focus on Asia will provide an important dimension to his activities here.”

Daniel H. Weiss, President and CEO, continued: “Over the past few years, it has been a pleasure to work with Michael on several projects at The Met, and I look forward to continuing to collaborate with him in his new capacity as a member of our Board.”

Mr. Kim has been or is currently a member of the board of directors of Haverford College, KorAm Bank, China Network Systems, Yayoi, C&M, Tasaki, Universal Studios Japan, Coway, ING Life Korea, and Homeplus. He also serves as Chairman of the MBK Scholarship Foundation.

In 2015, Bloomberg named Mr. Kim one of its “50 Most Influential People” in the world.