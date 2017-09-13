Wipro partners with Rebuild Texas Fund to help recovery and rebuilding efforts in Texas

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting, and business process services company, announced that it will partner with Rebuild Texas Fund to help in the recovery and rebuilding efforts following Hurricane Harvey, which left a trail of destruction across Texas. In order to support affected communities, Wipro will contribute $250,000 towards the Rebuild Texas Fund set up by the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation in collaboration with the OneStar Foundation.

Wipro has also initiated a voluntary donation program encouraging contributions from employees. Wipro will match employee contributions dollar for dollar and this amount will also be donated to the Rebuild Texas Fund.

The Rebuild Texas Fund is expected to operate for a minimum of one to three years, and will be deployed towards relief, recovery, and rebuilding the affected areas in Texas. The four focus areas of the Rebuild Texas Fund include: health and housing; schools and child care; workforce and transportation; and capital for small businesses. All administrative costs will be covered either by the OneStar Foundation or the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, which means 100 percent of donations will go directly towards relief, recovery, and rebuilding.

“This unprecedented natural disaster calls for a massive rebuilding initiative. Wipro has a significant presence in Texas and a deep relationship with the local communities. We stand with the people of Texas affected by this natural disaster and hope that stability is brought to the lives of countless families devastated by the hurricane at the earliest,” said Abidali Z. Neemuchwala, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Wipro Limited.

Wipro is also collaborating with First Book, a nationwide non-profit organization, with the goal to supply books to low-income schools and underprivileged students in the region. During the first week of October, Wipro will distribute over 18,000 books to children from low income families in Houston.

Wipro employs over 1,200 people in Texas, with major operations in Dallas and Houston.

