NEXTracker Achieves 10 Gigawatts of Solar Tracker Sales Worldwide

Today, NEXTracker™, a Flex company, announced an industry-first milestone of ten gigawatts (10 GW) of trackers sold to hundreds of projects across five continents. NEXTracker’s success is a direct result of the company’s dedication to delivering innovation that reduces the levelized cost of solar energy, providing an exceptional level of customer service, and manufacturing quality solar trackers with the highest availability[1] on the market today. As the solar tracker market share leader for the second consecutive year, NEXTracker continues to execute on increasing global demand for smart tracking systems in the large-scale solar power industry.[2]

“Over the last few years, we doubled down on commercializing next-generation yield improving technologies, completed rigorous component and system reliability testing, and expanded our global services to deliver on our brand promise of advancing the power plant of the future,” said NEXTracker CEO Dan Shugar. “We have strengthened the company by globally diversifying our supply chain and building demand on five continents. We listened carefully to customer suggestions and incorporated their feedback into the product, resulting in extremely fast installation.”

“Mortenson and NEXTracker have successfully collaborated on six projects, from small jobs to over 300 MW systems,” said Trent Mostaert, vice president and general manager of Mortenson Solar and Emerging Renewables. “We are delighted with NEXTracker’s quality, responsiveness, and on-time delivery. We congratulate them on their 10 GW milestone.”

“Clenera congratulates NEXTracker on this 10 GW milestone,” stated Jason Ellsworth, President & CEO of Clenera. “We value their customer support and rapid response. We’re currently implementing TrueCapture for more yield on initial sites and look forward to future collaboration.”

NEXTracker’s single-axis solar tracker, NX Horizon™ is the leading tracking solution for ground-mounted solar power systems, with over 175 MW per week of manufacturing capacity.[3] With independent rows, high-slope tolerance and rapid assembly features, construction risk is minimized and project schedules are accelerated. Key mechanical and electrical components have substantial ground clearance, minimizing flood, snow, and vegetation concerns. With NX Horizon, each row is remotely monitored, leveraging advanced data science capabilities to ensure maximum performance and availability. NX Horizon is certified to UL 2703 and UL 3703 standards, underscoring NEXTracker’s commitment to safety, reliability and quality.[4]

Earlier this year, NEXTracker announced TrueCapture™, an intelligent, self-adjusting tracker control system for solar power plants. TrueCapture’s technology continuously refines the tracking algorithm of each individual solar array in response to existing site and weather conditions. Typically delivering two to six percent energy gains, TrueCapture enables system owners and developers to maximize solar system performance and enhance profits for solar power facilities.

For more insight into how NX Horizon and TrueCapture work, please visit: NEXTracker Designs to Scale and TrueCapture Animation by NEXTracker.

NEXTracker professionals are available worldwide to discuss solar and storage needs. For more information, visit: www.NEXTracker.com

About NEXTracker

NEXTracker, a Flex company, advances the power plant of the future with solar tracker and energy storage innovations to increase performance and reduce costs for solar power plants. As the #1 tracker supplier worldwide with 10 GW of trackers sold, NEXTracker is globally recognized for delivering advanced and reliable PV solutions for hundreds of projects across five continents. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, the Company has offices in India, Europe, China, Latin America, and Australia. For more information, visit: NEXTracker.com