Solvay features off-note masking capabilities for high-protein applications at Supply Side West 2017

Solvay, a leading global supplier of vanillin and ethyl-vanillin, will showcase its extensive expertise and portfolio of vanillin-based functional solutions at SSW 2017.With a focus on protein off-note masking, Solvay experts will demonstrate how its vanillin-based food solutions can enable customers to overcome challenges associated with off-flavours and mouthfeel in high-protein applications.

In line with growing consumer interest in high-protein products, visitors will be able to sample a variety of on-trend, tasty prototypes containing animal and plant-sourced proteins such as pea and whey. Solvay also offers masking solutions for natural sweeteners, such as stevia, vitamins and fish oils, supporting manufacturers with technical expertise and formulations to overcome taste-related challenges.

“At Solvay, we are committed to helping our customers develop innovative, cost-effective formulations in line with the latest consumer expectations for natural and tasty food and beverages, explained Edouard Janssen, senior vice president and general manager of Solvay Aroma Performance, Americas.

“With more than 130 years’ experience in developing vanillin ingredients, we offer a broad range of innovative integrated food solutions, created to help customers tackle challenges associated with off-flavors and mouthfeel. SupplySide West is a fantastic opportunity for us to showcase our capabilities and why we are the ‘go-to’ experts for both natural and functional solutions.”

Consumer benefits drive protein demand

Consumer interest in high-protein products continues to rise across age groups, as protein’s role in building and maintaining muscle, satiety and weight loss is increasingly well known. Manufacturers of sports nutrition, weight loss/management and adult and pediatric nutrition products, are increasingly incorporating protein in food, beverages and dietary supplement applications to satisfy this demand. As a result, the high-protein trend is making its way into traditional segments, with manufacturers either reformulating existing or launching new, nutritious foods that appeal to mainstream consumers.

The buzz around high-protein diets and concerns regarding health, wellness and sustainability, are fueling interest in new protein sources too. These include plant-based, natural and clean label alternatives– many of which have significant flavor and texture challenges.

High-protein food taste challenge

According to a recent survey of 200 food and beverage formulators (source: NSM Research, Inc.), taste is the most valued attribute in protein ingredients. The inherent off-flavors of high-protein products, regardless of protein type, therefore present a significant formulation challenge, with consumers and formulators alike, attesting to the need to balance the benefits of proteins with good- tasting products that appeal to the mainstream and broader category.

At Solvay’s booth, visitors are invited to taste a delicious whey-based protein shake containing Govanil®, a taste-boosting, functional vanilla replacement that provides easy implementation and off-note masking in a variety of high-protein products. Visitors will also be able to sample Vanifolia™, mainly derived from GMO-free rice bran. Vanifolia complies with US and EU regulations on natural labeling and is appropriate for a number of applications, including performance/sports nutrition, vitamins and nutraceuticals, and functional foods and beverages.

To learn more about Solvay’s broad line of functional and natural vanilla solutions and services, please visit Solvay at SSW, booth O169 or visitwww.safevanillin.com.

Designing vanillin-based solutions since 1884, Solvay Aroma Performance was the first to synthetize and produce the vanillin molecule on an industrial scale. Solvay is the only producer mastering in a single site the whole manufacturing chain — from raw material and Guaiacol to its historic flagship brands Rhovanil® and Rhodiarome®. The Aroma Performance Global business unit operates facilities in Saint-Fons (France), Baton Rouge (USA) and Zhenjiang (China).

From its three sites, Solvay Aroma Performance develops and produces vanillin-based functional solutions for the bakery, confectionary, food and beverage industries. Driven by innovation, Solvay Aroma Performance ensures the highest standards of purity, safety, eco-friendliness and security of supply to its customers. Its products offer exceptional properties for masking undesired off-notes and boosting the overall palate of final products to open new perspectives to others segments, such as high-protein, low-fat and low-sugar, as well as vitamin-rich nutrition.

Solvay is a multi-specialty chemical company, committed to developing chemistry that addresses key societal challenges. Solvay innovates and partners with customers in diverse global end markets. Its products and solutions are used in planes, cars, smart and medical devices, batteries, in mineral and oil extraction, among many other applications promoting sustainability. Its lightweighting materials enhance cleaner mobility, its formulations optimize the use of resources and its performance chemicals improve air and water quality.