TESLIN label stock by PPG receives BS 5609 certification with Konica Minolta bizhub PRESS C1070 printing system

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that it has achieved British Maritime Standard 5609 (BS 5609) Section 3 certification for TESLIN® label stock used in combination with the Konica Minolta bizhub™ PRESS C1070 printing system. This indicates that Teslin-based labels printed with this system will remain intact and legible when used on chemical drums and other packaging for hazardous materials shipped by sea.



Internationally recognized as verifying label durability, BS 5609 is a four-part standard with two key certifications. For Section 2 certification, which Teslin label stock previously received, a base label is tested for adhesive performance and dimensional stability after being immersed for three months in salt water. Section 3 testing assesses legibility and print permanence of a base label printed with a specific print system. The two tests combine to determine a finished label’s durability after being subjected to weathering, ultraviolet (UV) radiation, temperature cycling and abrasion.



BS 5609 certification is required by the International Maritime Dangerous Goods (IMDG) code and the Globally Harmonized System (GHS) of Classification and Labeling of Chemicals.



PPG’s tested label-stock construction, sold as Teslin BS 5609-certified label stock, is one of four standard options the company introduced in 2016.



“Since last year’s launch of the Teslin label-stock portfolio, sold directly by PPG, we have had tremendous interest in our BS 5609-compliant label stock for GHS label applications,” said Jason Depner, PPG global segment manager, Teslin substrate products. “Teslin BS 5609-certified label stock offers all the benefits of Teslin substrate – providing resistance to water, chemicals and abrasion while accommodating on-demand printing – ensuring printed data is secure from wear caused by handling and extreme environments.”



PPG has secured BS 5609 Section 3 certification for Teslin label stock in combination with several other printing systems. According to Depner, PPG will pursue certification of the label stock in combination with more printing systems based on customer and marketplace needs.



Teslin label stock offers bubble-free application and is compatible with print technologies such as inkjet, laser, thermal transfer, flexographic and offset. Additionally, it reduces the potential for static discharge when liners are peeled from label stock – a process known to ignite chemical vapors in some manufacturing environments. The static-dissipative nature of Teslin label stock also helps minimize static buildup during digital printing, thereby improving print quality and throughput.



