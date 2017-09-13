Risumalt® to debut at FI Asia in Thailand

Evonik introduces Risumalt® a low-calorie, sugar-free sweetener solution with significant consumer and manufacturing benefits at the Food Ingredients (FI) Asia trade show being held in Bangkok, Thailand from September 13 to 15, 2017.

Risumalt® is Evonik’s brand of isomalt, a sugar-free substitution product that is naturally sourced from sucrose and has half the calories of sugar. Unlike traditional isomalt products, Evonik utilizes a new and proprietary manufacturing process that was developed by Creavis, Evonik’s strategic innovation unit. Isomalt is characterized by its low moisture uptake and excellent shelf life properties of the end products. Due to its low glycemic index and non-cariogenic attributes, the sugar substitution solution is ideal for candies, pastries and dietary supplements targeting the diabetes market. It can easily be processed to drops, chewing gums, direct compressible tablets, cookies, and confectionaries.

Dr. Ludger Eilers, Director of Food Ingredients at Evonik Health Care, comments: “With rates of diabetes and obesity rising across many parts of Asia, we look forward to Risumalt® helping to support growing regional demand for sugar-free, low calorie foods and dietary supplements.”

Evonik commenced production of Risumalt® for the Asian market earlier this year at a new facility in the Ratchaburi province (Thailand) close to Bangkok.

In addition to Risumalt®, Evonik will also be promoting a range of other advanced health ingredients at booth C33 during the Fi Asia trade show including its REXIVA® brand of European-manufactured amino acids, the EUDRAGUARD® portfolio of nutritional coatings, and the anthocyanin-rich berry extract Healthberry®.

Company information

Evonik is one of the world leaders in specialty chemicals. The focus on more specialty businesses, customer-orientated innovative prowess and a trustful and performance-oriented corporate culture form the heart of Evonik’s corporate strategy. They are the lever for profitable growth and a sustained increase in the value of the company. Evonik benefits specifically from its customer proximity and leading market positions. Evonik is active in over 100 countries around the world with more than 35,000 employees. In fiscal 2016, the enterprise generated sales of around €12.7 billion and an operating profit (adjusted EBITDA) of about €2.165 billion.

About Nutrition & Care

The Nutrition & Care segment is led by Evonik Nutrition & Care GmbH and contributes to fulfilling basic human needs. That includes applications for everyday consumer goods as well as animal nutrition and health care. This segment employed about 7,500 employees, and generated sales of around

€4.3 billion in 2016.

Disclaimer

In so far as forecasts or expectations are expressed in this press release or where our statements concern the future, these forecasts, expectations or statements may involve known or unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results or developments may vary, depending on changes in the operating environment. Neither Evonik Industries AG nor its group companies assume an obligation to update the forecasts, expectations or statements contained in this release.