G Adventures and National Geographic Expeditions Appeal to Travelers’ Wild Side, Adding Eight New Trips to Africa and Asia for 2018

National Geographic Expeditions and G Adventures continue to grow their joint travel line, National Geographic Journeys—and their partnership—with more itineraries and ways to connect with the inspiring community programs and fieldwork that each supports. Starting in 2018, the National Geographic Journeys collection of 83 tours will include compelling destinations such as Borneo and Mongolia, as well as less-traveled wildlife parks in Tanzania and Botswana.

Travelers will have the opportunity to spend time with a nomadic family in Mongolia’s Gobi Desert and try out traditional archery, meet with Buddhist monks and yak farmers, and learn from park rangers about efforts to reintroduce native Takhi horses to the wild. A new tour in Borneo will have travelers encountering orangutans, pygmy elephants, proboscis monkeys and other unusual wildlife on excursions to nature reserves and a wildlife rehabilitation center.

National Geographic Journeys’ repertoire of African safaris now stretches to spectacular, though lesser-known, parks of southern Tanzania, where expert guides will discuss wildlife conservation in areas including Ruaha National Park and Selous Game Reserve—places that harbor some of the greatest concentrations of lions in the world. In Botswana, travelers will get up close to one of National Geographic’s important initiatives on a visit to a field camp of the Okavango Wilderness Project.

“These tours combine traveling for fun with traveling for good, and they have a strong appeal as travelers become increasingly conscious about the impact of their vacation decisions,” said Nancy Schumacher, Head of Travel and Tour Operations at National Geographic. “We’ve collaborated closely with G Adventures to design enhanced hands-on experiences and capture National Geographic’s long history of exploration and discovery. When travelers go on our trips, they help support the work of our explorers and scientists, as a portion of our proceeds go directly to the nonprofit National Geographic Society.”

The National Geographic Journeys line, launched in January 2016, offers hands-on exploration with an emphasis on storytelling, local immersion and social good. These itineraries, priced from USD $1,399, are designed for travelers who appreciate having flexibility and choices, but value the structure and security that come with group travel. Each trip is filled with opportunities to forge meaningful connections with local people and cultures and is led by a knowledgeable, local G Adventures guide known as a Chief Experience Officer (CEO) and, whenever possible, travelers visit projects and community initiatives associated with National Geographic or G Adventures that help improve local livelihoods and protect the natural or cultural heritage.

“Travel agents and customers alike have been so enthusiastic about our National Geographic Journeys trips this past year, using words like ‘amazing,’ ‘organized,’ ‘knowledgeable’ and ‘fun’ to describe their adventures,” said Bruce Poon Tip, founder and owner of G Adventures. “That positive feedback, along with encouraging growth in our sales, are what inspired us to expand our offerings to these new destinations. We cannot wait to introduce travelers to even more life-changing experiences together in 2018.”

The new and updated tours for 2018 include:

Best of Borneo (12 days, from USD $3,499) – Connect with your wild side on a 12-day journey into the unusual and awe-inspiring landscapes of Borneo. Experience the otherworldly limestone cliffs of Mulu National Park and its famed bat exodus, encounter the orangutans of Matang, set off on a river cruise in search of elusive Bornean pygmy elephants, and discover the Lipad mud volcano, a mineral salt lick for local wildlife.

(12 days, from USD $3,499) – Connect with your wild side on a 12-day journey into the unusual and awe-inspiring landscapes of Borneo. Experience the otherworldly limestone cliffs of Mulu National Park and its famed bat exodus, encounter the orangutans of Matang, set off on a river cruise in search of elusive Bornean pygmy elephants, and discover the Lipad mud volcano, a mineral salt lick for local wildlife. Discover Mongolia (14 days, from USD $4,199) – Discover one of Asia’s most under-explored regions on a new two-week adventure through Mongolia. Follow a Lama Buddhist monk through the Erdene Zhu monastery; visit the dramatic Flaming Cliffs, where a treasure trove of dinosaur eggs and bones have been found; and spend time with a family of nomadic camel-herders, getting acquainted with their everyday life.

(14 days, from USD $4,199) – Discover one of Asia’s most under-explored regions on a new two-week adventure through Mongolia. Follow a Lama Buddhist monk through the Erdene Zhu monastery; visit the dramatic Flaming Cliffs, where a treasure trove of dinosaur eggs and bones have been found; and spend time with a family of nomadic camel-herders, getting acquainted with their everyday life. Southern Tanzania Safari (six days, from USD $3,999) – Get off the usual safari track for a whirlwind week of wildlife-viewing in the southern circuit of Tanzania. The national parks and reserves visited in this region, including Ruaha and Selous, are remote and much less frequented by travelers, offering exceptional exploration. Watch for herds of elephants, towers of giraffes and zeals of zebras on a safari experience that will feel like your group’s alone.

(six days, from USD $3,999) – Get off the usual safari track for a whirlwind week of wildlife-viewing in the southern circuit of Tanzania. The national parks and reserves visited in this region, including Ruaha and Selous, are remote and much less frequented by travelers, offering exceptional exploration. Watch for herds of elephants, towers of giraffes and zeals of zebras on a safari experience that will feel like your group’s alone. Wildlife Parks of Tanzania (12 days, from USD $7,699) – Here’s an African adventure that starts among Tanzania’s most famous wildlife reserves before taking you to the remote, less-explored national parks of the southern circuit. Embark on wildlife drives in Lake Manyara National Park, meet a researcher at the Serengeti Wildlife Centre, and watch for zebras and lions in the Selous Game Reserve.

(12 days, from USD $7,699) – Here’s an African adventure that starts among Tanzania’s most famous wildlife reserves before taking you to the remote, less-explored national parks of the southern circuit. Embark on wildlife drives in Lake Manyara National Park, meet a researcher at the Serengeti Wildlife Centre, and watch for zebras and lions in the Selous Game Reserve. Botswana & Zimbabwe Safari (10 days, from USD $4,999) – Experience the ultimate wildlife adventure on a safari trip through some of the top wildlife reserves in southern Africa. Keep your camera at the ready for the lions and elephants of Hwange National Park. Fly to the panhandle of the Okavango Delta to meet with a researcher from National Geographic’s Okavango Wilderness Project and cruise along the banks of the Chobe River to watch elephants drink along its banks.

(10 days, from USD $4,999) – Experience the ultimate wildlife adventure on a safari trip through some of the top wildlife reserves in southern Africa. Keep your camera at the ready for the lions and elephants of Hwange National Park. Fly to the panhandle of the Okavango Delta to meet with a researcher from National Geographic’s Okavango Wilderness Project and cruise along the banks of the Chobe River to watch elephants drink along its banks. Southern Africa Safari Experience (18 days, from USD $8,099) – Explore the wilds of Botswana, South Africa and Zimbabwe while on safari in celebrated national parks such as Kruger and Chobe. Enjoy an unforgettable wildlife walk with a researcher in the panhandle of the Okavango Delta, drive through Hwange National Park in search of large herds of elephants, and sit down to a family dinner at a private home near Victoria Falls.

(18 days, from USD $8,099) – Explore the wilds of Botswana, South Africa and Zimbabwe while on safari in celebrated national parks such as Kruger and Chobe. Enjoy an unforgettable wildlife walk with a researcher in the panhandle of the Okavango Delta, drive through Hwange National Park in search of large herds of elephants, and sit down to a family dinner at a private home near Victoria Falls. The Great Southern Africa Safari (21 days, from USD $9,159) – Keep your sense of wonder at the ready on a 21-day adventure that takes in the iconic sights of southern Africa. Fall for Cape Town’s remarkable beauty, feel the power of Victoria Falls and watch for the “big five” alongside a researcher from National Geographic’s Big Cats Initiative. In the Okavango Delta, visit a research camp for National Geographic’s Okavango Wilderness Project and meet with a member of the team.

(21 days, from USD $9,159) – Keep your sense of wonder at the ready on a 21-day adventure that takes in the iconic sights of southern Africa. Fall for Cape Town’s remarkable beauty, feel the power of Victoria Falls and watch for the “big five” alongside a researcher from National Geographic’s Big Cats Initiative. In the Okavango Delta, visit a research camp for National Geographic’s Okavango Wilderness Project and meet with a member of the team. Discover Bali and Java (15 days, from USD $2,899) – Inspire your spiritual side on a 15-day tour to the stunning beaches, jungles and temples of Bali and Java. See the active volcano of Mt. Bromo on a sunrise jeep ride through Bromo Tengger Semeru National Park and visit the exquisite Bogor Botanical Gardens. Explore ancient Hindu and Buddhist temples like Borobudur and Prambanan and stroll the beaches of Sanur.

For details and a listing of all new trips, contact your travel agent or visit: www.nationalgeographicexpeditions.com/journeys or www.gadventures.com/ngj18 .

###

