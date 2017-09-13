JPMorgan Chase to Donate $1 Million to Support Hurricane Irma Relief Efforts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. announced today that it is donating $1 million to aid the response to Hurricane Irma across affected communities in the U.S. and the Caribbean.

The firm’s donations will include:

$250,000 to American Red Cross;

$250,000 to International Medical Corps; and

$500,000 to other local nonprofit organizations in communities that need it most.

“We are here for our customers and our communities as they begin to rebuild from this devastating storm,” said Mel Martinez, Florida-based chairman of the Southeast, JPMorgan Chase.

JPMorgan Chase began waiving fees for consumers and businesses in FEMA-declared areas and opened some of its 400 Chase branches in Florida and all of its 90 branches in Georgia today to help customers and communities recover from the storm.

The firm has more than 15,000 employees working in Florida and 900 in Georgia.

