BNY Mellon Appoints Banking Operations Veteran Dee Sommerville as Head of Transformation and Program Management

BNY Mellon has appointed Dee Sommerville as Head of Transformation and Program Management within its Client Service Delivery Division. Sommerville will report to Doug Shulman, Global Head of Client Service Delivery. Sommerville will be a member of the BNY Mellon Senior Leadership Team. She will be based in New York.

This new role within Client Service Delivery will integrate BNY Mellon’s Change and Re-engineering Group, Data Analytics and Program Management. It will help streamline the coordination of programs and services to BNY Mellon clients at a time where the pace of transformation has accelerated.

“Among the core priorities we have at BNY Mellon are automating and re-engineering processes to focus on our clients,” said Shulman. “I look forward to Dee’s leadership and contributions to the team as we continue our strategic optimization efforts and drive towards a more automated future for the company.”

Sommerville joins BNY Mellon from Morgan Stanley, where she served as Global Head of Institutional Loans, Cash Management, Settlements & Payments, Client Data and Americas Head of US Bank Operations. Her prior roles at Morgan Stanley include Global Head of FX Operations, Equity and Fixed Income Trade Support and Head of Strategic Projects, among others. At Morgan Stanley, Dee had a 10+ year track record for managing large complex organizations through transformational change. Before joining Morgan Stanley, Dee was a member of the Capital Markets and Banking practice at Accenture for over 10 years, where she led multiple client engagements through mergers and acquisitions, performance improvements and change.