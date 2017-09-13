BNP Paribas – Plug and Play, France’s leading fintech and insurtech acceleration program unveils the 10 POCs concluded during its inaugural batch and the 11 startups joining for the second batch

After 3 months of intense work, BNP Paribas business lines and the selected startups have presented their Proof of Concepts at the Expo Day to a large audience:

Birdycent with BNP Paribas Personal Finance

Miracl with BNP Paribas Personal Finance

DreamQuark with IFS Risk, IFS Compliance and Wealth Management

Savedo with BNP Paribas Fortis

Dunforce with Cash Management

SBDA Group with BNP Paribas Switzerland

OneUp with BNP Paribas BDDF

Vizru with Cardif

Sonect is currently discussing possible collaboration with different business lines.

This first batch of 3 months has exceeded the program stakeholder objectives especially in terms of number of Proof of Concept to be potentially industrialized. It demonstrates BNP Paribas ability to accelerate its digital transformation through efficient open innovation and startup cooperation initiatives.

After the pitches, a new set of 11 startups has been selected by the Business Lines to attend the second batch of this program:

BehavioSec

Cryptomove

Grakn

Inbenta

Invoxis

MatchUpBox

MondoBrain

Paytweak

Scanovate

ViaSema

Voxo

