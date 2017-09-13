Pemex Begins the Selection Process for Partners to Supply Hydrogen to the Refineries in Cadereyta and Madero

Petróleos Mexicanos has begun the process for the selection of suitable partners for the supply of hydrogen to the refineries in Cadereyta, in the state of Nuevo León, and Madero, in the state of Tamaulipas. Such alliances will allow for cost reduction and improvement of the reliability in hydrogen production, in order to reduce risks in the crude oil processing capacity and also reduce the frequency of unscheduled shutdowns.

These projects, contained in the framework of the Pemex Business Plan for 2017-2021, will also allow for the strengthening of the operating performance in these refineries, and increase the production of gasoline and diesel fuels. The technical and financial proposals are currently being assessed and it is estimated that both operations will create direct profits for Pemex of close to 134 million dollars.

As has previously been reported, last February Petróleos Mexicanos finalized its first joint venture in auxiliary services for the National Refining System, upon entering into an agreement with Air Liquide, which created income of 51 million dollars for Pemex. Thus, this company, which is a world leader in the production of industrial gases, will supply hydrogen to the Miguel Hidalgo refinery in Tula for the next 20 years.

