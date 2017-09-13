ADNOC Holds Future Leaders Forum for Young Emirati High Potential Employees

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company is determined to harness the creativity and potential of its high achieving young employees, and giving them greater leadership opportunities, as it continues to deliver its integrated smart growth strategy.

Today, H.E. Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of State and ADNOC Group CEO, met with over 350 young, high-performing, ADNOC employees at its first ‘ADNOC Future Leaders Forum’. At the event, H.E. Dr Al Jaber discussed ADNOC’s strategy for the future of the company and the role of its talented Emirati employees in ensuring the company thrives and leads in the changing energy landscape.

“As we continue to evolve into a high performing organisation, we must develop talent with the right leadership skills, to take the organisation forward,” H.E. Dr Al Jaber told his audience. “That includes providing our brightest and best Emiratis with the knowledge, experience and capabilities necessary to fulfil their ambitions and to be successful at the highest levels of the organisation.

“I am appreciative of the contribution our young Emiratis are making to the future success of ADNOC. Our focus, in line with the leadership’s wise directives, remains on developing Emirati talent who can inspire, motivate and guide others to succeed. By doing so, we will ensure we continue to deliver our strategic objectives, not just today but for many decades to come.

“Alongside our new approach to partnerships, which will support the delivery of our integrated 2030 growth strategy, we are committed to developing our Emirati talent to ensure we remain ahead of the curve and continue to be recognised as a leader in shaping Emirati talent,” H.E. Dr Al Jaber added.

ADNOC’s Group CEO said ADNOC is evolving its own, unique, leadership style that is passionate, collaborative, progressive, accountable, dynamic, energetic and positive. It is also embedding a dynamic high performance corporate culture which is driving the company forward as it creates greater value from its resources.

The company’s future leaders, H.E. Dr Al Jaber said, should be prepared to create a foundation of trust and commitment that can be used to inspire and empower people to respond to future challenges and translate them into opportunities. Transparent and open dialogue between people, he added, are fundamental to creating the ideas that drive growth.

During the Forum, H.E. Dr Al Jaber provided an update on ADNOC’s rapid transformation into an agile, more commercially minded and performance driven company. With an unwavering focus on our four pillars of People, Performance, Profitability and Efficiency (PPPE), as well as HSE and asset integrity, he said ADNOC is successfully delivering its operational and financial objectives and strengthening its status as a global energy leader.

As part of its strategy to create a world-class workforce, ADNOC has designed bespoke leadership programmes that address the group’s business needs. In addition, development programmes that will provide greater on the job training and mobility opportunities for new talent have been developed. These programmes will be supported by a lifelong learning culture, providing a mix of hands on experience and coaching, in addition to structured training.