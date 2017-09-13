Family and Belief as Driving Force in New Thriller

“In this action-packed drama, Rockie Sue creates characters who seem to be alive and a plot that is not only believable, but truly possible. With the intrigue of terrorists seeking infidels and a Spiritual battle happening behind the scenes, the reader is drawn into the story,”

What are you willing to do to protect your family’s honor and religious beliefs? These are the questions that author Rockie Sue Fordham poses in her novel “Treachery and the Innocent.”

The book follows Shema, a young Iraqi student in Washington, DC. Her cousin, Ishmael, vows to take revenge against the American authorities who imprisoned his brother. Having been indoctrinated by their uncle, Commander Pahlavi, who is a notorious terrorist, Ishmael only has revenge on his mind. Reluctantly, Shema gets entangled in the mess. Ishmael wants to capture Lt. Vance Coolie and enlists Shema to help him with his schemes.

“In this action-packed drama, Rockie Sue creates characters who seem to be alive and a plot that is not only believable, but truly possible. With the intrigue of terrorists seeking infidels and a Spiritual battle happening behind the scenes, the reader is drawn into the story,” writes Rebecka L. Michael, EdD. She further adds that the author “has balanced several genres in order to speak to a broad audience. An amazing read that leaves you wanting more!”





Treachery and the Innocent

Written by Rockie Sue Fordham

About the Author

Rockie Sue Fordham devotes her time to teaching the Bible to children and adults alike in community churches and clubs. She earned her degree in religion from Dallas Baptist University in 1985. She especially enjoys sharing her knowledge about the Bible through her writings. She has authored a youth fiction series and several nonfiction books, including the “Love from Above” series and “It’s Hard to Drain the Swamp When Yer up to Yer Ears in Alligators!”

More information about the author and her work is available at www.thetreacheryseries.com.