Stand Up To Cancer and PBS Open Applications For 2018 Emperor Science Award Program

Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C), a division of the Entertainment Industry Foundation, and PBS today announced the opening of applications for The Emperor Science Award 2018 program, designed to empower high school students to become the next generation of cancer researchers. Through this unique mentoring opportunity, 100 winning students will each work with an esteemed university-level research scientist on a rewarding multi-week cancer research project.

Entry will be open to 10th- and 11th-grade students for the 2017-2018 school year who have a strong scientific interest, especially in cancer research and care, including prior applicants or recipients in those grades. Students from all backgrounds, anywhere in the continental U.S., are encouraged to apply. Entrants will be required to complete an application and submit an essay. Entries for summer 2018 awards will be accepted now through November 1, 2017, 11:59 pm ET, and winners will be announced in December 2017.

Winning students will be connected with science mentors from a host of high-profile medical research centers, including more than 100 SU2C-affiliated institutions, universities and industry leaders in cancer diagnosis and treatment. In addition to the mentoring opportunity, students will also be awarded a Google Chromebook to enhance their studies and help facilitate conversations with their mentors. Winners will also receive a stipend for expenses and the opportunity to continue the mentoring program throughout high school.

Students, teachers, guidance counselors, administrators and parents can visit The Emperor Science Award website (www.EmperorScienceAward.com) to learn more about the program, read the application essay prompt, view associated resources and submit applications.

The Emperor Science Award program was first announced in spring 2015 by SU2C co-founder Katie Couric at Columbia University in connection with Ken Burns Presents: CANCER: THE EMPEROR OF ALL MALADIES, A Film by Barak Goodman, a three-part film on the history of cancer that aired on PBS in the spring of 2015.

“The EMPEROR documentary was transformative, educating the American public about the history of cancer and cancer research, and more so, as a springboard to engage and empower young people to pursue scientific careers, particularly in cancer research. Through these Emperor Science Awards, the documentary continues to have an impact as we encourage students to explore the possibility of becoming the next generation of cancer researchers,” said SU2C co-founder Sherry Lansing, who led the committee that conceived and implemented this plan.

Thousands of students in nearly all states in the continental U.S. have previously applied for Emperor Science Awards. Projects conducted to date range from “Breeding Zebra Fish to Be Used in Pancreatic Cancer Research” to “Long-Term Effects of Radiation Therapy to the Chest on the Heart.”

The Emperor Science Award Program has been made possible by generous support from Founding Donors Genentech, a member of the Roche Group; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Novartis. Their support will fund a total of 300 awards through the first three years of the program.

This initiative was organized by the CANCER: THE EMPEROR OF ALL MALADIES Education Subcommittee, chaired by Sherry Lansing, SU2C co-founder, chairperson of the Entertainment Industry Foundation’s Board of Directors and founder of the Sherry Lansing Foundation. The Emperor Science Awards are administered by PBS.

