Save the Children Celebrates Passage of the Reinforcing Education Accountability in Development Act

Save the Children congratulates Representatives Lowey (D-NY) and Reichert (R-WA) and Senators Rubio (R-FL) and Durbin (D-IL) on the passage of the Reinforcing Education Accountability in Development Act (READ Act). Save the Children is grateful for their leadership and dedication to ensuring that all children have the opportunity to pursue the future they deserve. Passage of the READ Act will help the U.S. government address key barriers to education so that every last child has access to quality basic education.

“Bipartisan passage of the Reinforcing Education Accountability in Development Act is a welcome achievement for children around the world. This bill demonstrates that our elected officials remain committed to putting children first and maximizing the effectiveness of U.S. foreign assistance,” said Carolyn Miles, President and CEO of Save the Children. “Over 260 million children and youth are out of school around the world and millions more are not learning basic literacy and numeracy skills. 75 million of those children are out of school due to crisis and conflict, leaving them vulnerable to exploitation.”

“Sadly, girls are still more likely than boys to be out of school and girls who have completed no schooling are three times more likely to marry before the age of 18 than those with secondary education. The good news is that we know that education helps lift children out of poverty, delays marriage, and provides girls and boys with the opportunity to thrive.”

The READ Act requires the President to develop a strategy to expand equitable access to basic education for all children to help the world meet the goal of having every child in school and learning. Under this strategy, the U.S. Agency for International Development will coordinate with partner country governments and local civil society organizations to ensure that U.S. foreign assistance achieves results and is aligned with partner countries’ own national education sector plans.

