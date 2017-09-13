Protests against car manufacturers as new report calls for end to combustion engines

On the opening day of the world’s largest International Motor Show (IAA), 10 Greenpeace Germany activists peacefully protested against auto industry practices that harm both the climate and people’s health with a smoking VW car installation. Protestors held banners reading, “The oil age is ending“. Greenpeace is demanding a sustainable transport system of cleaner, smaller and shared electric cars. At the motor show, manufacturers exhibit several heavy diesel and petrol models this year - an indication of the wrong direction that the industry is headed.

“The car industry is on a collision course with action on climate climate change,” said Greenpeace Germany transport expert, Andree Böhling. “The transport sector will soon have to do without oil. Only manufacturers that rapidly switch to developing clean and efficient alternatives will survive this transition.”

A new study by British transport expert Robin Hickman, commissioned by Greenpeace Germany, examines the ecological and social impact of private cars running on combustion engine. The report titled, “Why the Automobile Has No Future“ outlines how private petrol and diesel cars - and the massive infrastructure they require - emit too much CO 2 and waste that exceed the planet’s boundaries and cause thousands of premature deaths - from accidents to pollution - every single day. [1]

Amidst a growing number of announcements from governments banning the sales of new fossil fuel powered cars by 2025-2040, many traditional car makers refuse to embrace the change. [2] [3]

This year’s show is being snubbed by a dozen important, progressive car companies, including Tesla (which is only producing electric cars) and Nissan (whose Leaf is the most successful electric car to date).

[2] In particular, German car manufacturers appear to embrace the switch to cleaner alternatives at a much slower pace than what air pollution related health warnings and the climate imperative would require. Even after the ‘dieselgate’ scandal, Europe’s biggest car maker, Volkswagen, has continued its strong lobbying activity at the EU level, and has been accused of trying to block an EU push for electric cars. Further revelations suggest that Volkswagen has been colluding with Daimler and BMW to cut corners on key emissions technologies which resulted in much higher emissions. The company plans to increase its sales share of electric cars to only 25% by 2025, leaving three out of four cars to run on oil – something incompatible with the goals of the Paris Agreement on climate change.

[3] Norway: 2025, India: 2030, Scotland: 3032, France: 2040, UK: 2040

