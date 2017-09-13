Valmet Goes Digital with Dassault Systèmes to Improve its Engineering and Sales for Paper & Pulp

• Valmet relies on data analytics to deliver sophisticated industrial equipment

• 3DEXPERIENCE platform transforms how industrial leader supports its customers

• Digital environments advance more sustainable paper & pulp industry

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) is enabling Valmet, a leading developer and supplier of technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries, to increase customer satisfaction by proposing more innovative customer-oriented experiences at each service and sales opportunity.

Valmet is using the “Single Source for Speed” industry solution experience to unify and manage its product development and order fulfillment across its engineering and service centers in 30 countries. In a digital collaborative environment, its teams have greater visibility on what products and services should be included in a specific offering, as well as on what future resources will be needed as a project evolves. This will help to improve the reliability and performance of its customers’ processes and enhance their use of raw materials and energy.

Valmet’s teams will be able to interact, leverage skills and knowledge, and easily and securely access a digital, single source of real-time information related to products, parts and projects. Data analytics, enterprise search, and program management applications facilitate the efficient reuse of legacy information to help avoid unnecessary and costly engineering of existing components and parts.

“We are deploying Dassault Systèmes’ ‘Single Source for Speed’ to improve collaboration and productivity,” said Sampo Vörgren, Director PLM and Customer Solutions, Valmet. “Our long-term vision includes developing solutions for production facilities that reduce emissions, energy and water consumption or that leverage the industrial internet of things or augmented reality. A digital platform enables us to propose the right offerings and manage the right product portfolio to better support excellence in our own processes and innovation and, ultimately, our customers’ sustainability efforts.”

“Industrial equipment companies have traditionally relied on separate systems to design, produce parts, and run a plant,” said Philippe Bartissol, Vice President, Industrial Equipment Industry, Dassault Systèmes. “With the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, Valmet can transform its fragmented environment into a unified digital one that provides real results. Virtual environments deliver the digital definition of what is needed to successfully and quickly produce, manage and service highly sophisticated equipment with full traceability from requirements to manufacturing.”

