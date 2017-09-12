Disney Cruise Line Took Eight Awards This Year

Since the first Disney Cruise line left port for the first time, Disney Cruises is a much-awarded cruise line. That legacy is still true and the line, in 2017, was awarded the 2017 Cruise Critics Cruisers award were won by Disney Cruise lines in 8 different categories including best large, and best mid-size ship. The line currently has 6 beautiful cruise ships and two more are to be delivered in 2021. “We are excited Disney Cruise Line has decided to expand their fleet,” said Thomas DeSimone, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of bestcruiserates.com

The ships usually leave from the eastern seaboard, but sometimes plans for departures from California & International. Ports visited and length of cruises varies, but no matter which cruise is chosen, cruisers should prepare for a spectacular vacation. Kids, families, and adults will have a memorable time with special and unique activities. Kids enjoy the half-deck devoted to their fun. There are even nurseries and supervised play areas for toddlers. Teens also engage in social and other activities that make for fantastic memories. Families are where Disney Cruise Line devotes most of their onboard resources. From Trivia games and Disney movies to live shows along with meeting many Disney characters family fun is where Disney excels. Even adults are catered to with activities that vary from wine tastings and cooking classes to adult only zones that offer cocktails, sports bars, dancing and more. A Disney cruise includes great food and lots of it in a number of restaurants and dining rooms, health club access, free shipboard entertainment and more youth programs than your kids can experience in one cruise vacation.

Call for assistance: (888) 604-0279

Promotions are time sensitive, subject to availability.

About Best Cruise Rates:

Established in 2004, Best Cruise Rates is one of the top Internet’s largest cruise seller. Best Cruise Rates offers a wide array of itineraries and ship details for more than 70 cruise lines worldwide and is one of the top sellers of cruises on the Internet.

Best Cruise Rates was Recognized as one of the Top Ten Best companies that give value and quality by National Geographic Passport to the Best The 10 Best of EVERYTHING - An Ultimate Guide for Travelers. Cruise Travelers interested in booking their cruise can contact Best Cruise Rates (888) 604-0279 or visit their website at www.bestcruiserates.com