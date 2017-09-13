Settlement Advocates Donates to Hurricane Harvey

As a company, Settlement Advocates was devastated by the results of Hurricane Harvey in Texas. The company is making a donation of $300 through the American Red Cross campaign to help those who were affected by this tragedy. The American Red Cross is a national organization that collects donations to provide emergency assistance to those who have experienced a natural disaster.



The mission at Settlement Advocates is to offer support to people who need assistance when unexpected life events occur, and especially in emergency situations. The advocates work closely with settlement agents out of Houston and have been able to assist many Texas annuitants in the past. Settlement Advocates sends everyone and their families its prayers during this unsettling time.

