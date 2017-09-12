Battling Lyme Disease with Cutting Edge Testing Techniques

In August, national media outlets published reports of experimental blood tests that showed promise for identifying early cases of Lyme disease. Early stage detection of the infection in people has traditionally been a challenge, as existing blood tests are known to frequently miss infections in the first few weeks.

While news of this potential early detection test seems encouraging for public health advocates and tick bite victims, it is unclear how many years down the road it will be before these tests are available to the public.

For those concerned about detecting possible early exposure to the bacterium, Borrelia burgdorferi, which causes Lyme disease through the bite of infected blacklegged ticks, EMSL Analytical, Inc. offers highly sensitive testing of the ticks themselves. The tick(s) is sent to EMSL and then tested by utilizing PCR-based DNA analysis. If the results come back positive for the presence of Borrelia burgdorferi, medical professionals can then be contacted to begin the appropriate treatment options.

“While preventing tick bites in the first place is the best way to avoid exposure to Borrelia burgdorferi and the development of Lyme disease, this is not always possible,” said Jason Dobranic, Ph.D., Vice President of Microbiology and Life Sciences at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “With today’s technology, early blood tests are not always accurate so testing the actual tick could provide important information to someone that has been recently bitten. At EMSL we offer an easy-to-use Lyme Disease Tick Test Kit, to collect samples that are then analyzed through our network of laboratories.”

EMSL Analytical, Inc. has even sponsored an educational video about ticks and Lyme disease that can be seen at: https://youtu.be/nzINREQurOg.

For additional information about this or other environmental, health and safety testing services, please visit www.TickTestingLab.com or www.EMSL.com, call (800) 220-3675 or email info@EMSL.com . To order a Lyme Disease Tick Test Kit, visit www.EMSLTestKits.com.

