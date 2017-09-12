The Office Providers Increase their Flexible Serviced Office Listings to Over 10,000

TheOfficeProviders.com have recently added a portfolio of 30 properties to their website taking the total number of workspace centres listed to over 10,000.



The company, which was established in 2009, provides flexible workspace brokerage services to individuals, entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs, large multinational corporations and organisations including non-profits around the world. The services are free to use and the company is globally regulated by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS).



The listings comprise of flexible office and workspace options which include; fully-inclusive rent, easy-in and easy-out flexible agreements, and additional service packages such as secretarial assistance and mail-handling. Each of the 10,000 workspace centres provides various package options so the client can tailor their bespoke office solution to suit their needs.

Over the past 12 months there has been a large increase in small and medium size companies looking to find office rentals around the UK and Europe. The various options now available are quite varied, with popular options such as Co-working office spaces popping up around major european cities.

The Office Providers list serviced offices, managed office space, and incubators, accelerators, and co-working spaces (IACs), as well as leasehold offices in locations around the world - in 2017 they are operational in 900 cities in 120 countries around the world. They work with 99% of the office providers in each location providing comprehensive market coverage and expertise.



Managing Director, Mike Gardener stated “although we operate globally, we are UK-based so it is quite fitting that the portfolio of properties that takes us past this milestone number of 10,000 listed on our website, is a UK portfolio. This group of offices complements our existing listings and further improves the choice of options for flexible office space seekers in the South of England.”



The 30 new properties are based in the South of England across 15 counties including; Buckinghamshire, Hampshire, Kent and Surrey, in towns and cities including; Basingstoke, Canterbury, Exeter, High Wycombe, Southampton, Swindon and Winchester. Each property provides flexible serviced offices from just 1 desk upwards, co-working facilities and managed office space solutions.