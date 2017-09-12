Whole Foods Market Metuchen Set to Open on October 11

Whole Foods Market Metuchen, the first Middlesex County location for the country’s leading natural and organic supermarket, will open on Wednesday, October 11. The 45,000 square foot Metuchen store, located at 645 Middlesex Avenue, is the 18th location for Whole Foods Market in New Jersey. Doors will open to customers at 8 a.m., and shoppers can look forward to prize giveaways, special sales and delicious product demonstrations and samples.

“We can’t wait to serve Middlesex County in the ‘Brainy Borough’ of Metuchen,” said Whole Foods Market Metuchen Store Team Leader Felicia Williams. “We look forward to providing great deals, industry-leading quality standards for natural and organic foods and exciting new innovations like our ‘Comida Fresca’ Tex-Mex restaurant and bar.”

Every item sold in the store meets Whole Foods Market’s rigorous quality standards, which means high-fructose corn syrup, hydrogenated fats and artificial colors, flavors, preservatives and sweeteners are not allowed. Whole Foods Market maintains a list of over 400 unacceptable ingredients which are banned from food products sold.

Whole Foods Market Metuchen will feature a number of convenient and delicious culinary offerings for dine-in and take-out, such as the new “Comida Fresca” restaurant. This Tex-Mex cantina will feature a full bar, outdoor seating, and serve a full menu of creative drinks, appetizers and entrees.

The Metuchen store will also bring Whole Foods Market’s signature customer service excellence to Middlesex County, ranging from full-service butchers and fishmongers who can help custom-cut or prep your ingredients, to knowledgeable cheese experts. In fact, Whole Foods Market Metuchen will create approximately 160 new local jobs.

Customers can follow @wholefoodsmetuchen on Instagram for news about Whole Foods Market Metuchen and opening day festivities.