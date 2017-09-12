Nestlé’s Support for Victims of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma

It has been a difficult few weeks with the hurricanes that have hit the U.S. and neighboring countries. Our hearts go out to all those who have been or continue to be impacted by Hurricane Harvey and Irma, including members of our Nestlé family. We extend our thoughts to victims of recent natural disasters in the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. The safety of our employees, customers, partners and neighbors remains our top priority. We are working hard to remain in constant contact with our employees in all areas that have seen devastation to ensure their safety and wellbeing.

In times of need, Nestlé in the United States works with our disaster relief partners including Feeding America, the American Red Cross and Rescue Bank, a Greater Good program, as well as local organizations to donate truckloads of bottled water, food, pet care and infant and toddler nutrition products in the affected areas. Last week we worked with our partners to preposition bottled water, pet food and litter in Florida in advance of Irma. As the storm finishes its course we are continuing to assess needs and how we can help.

To date, Nestlé companies have donated the following to support areas affected by Harvey and Irma:

Over 1.3 million bottles of water

Three truckloads of food and beverage products

172,000 pounds of cat and dog food and 80,000 pounds of litter

Three truckloads of skin cleanser and moisturizer

Financial contributions to our partners American Red Cross and GreaterGood.org

To get water, food, and pet care products where they are most needed, we work through our relief partners on the ground: Americares, the American Red Cross, Feeding America, Rescue Bank (a Greater Good program), Gleaning for the World, and Convoy of Hope.

Nestlé is committed to enhancing quality of life and contributing to a healthier future, for individuals and families, for our thriving and resilient communities, and for the planet--especially in times of need. We are proud to collaborate with our partners on both national and local levels to contribute to the relief efforts in areas affected by natural disasters.

