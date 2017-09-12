Barnes & Noble Announces Two Major Events on September 23

Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS), the world’s largest bookseller, today announced the return of B-Fest (BN.com/B-FEST), the Company’s second annual teen book festival, at select stores nationwide on Saturday, September 23, starting at 1 PM. This year’s B-Fest will feature an activity-filled afternoon for teens with trivia, games, workshops and exclusive giveaways, while supplies last. Additionally, dozens of teens’ favorite authors will be joining the fun to read their work, sign books and meet fans, including big names like Jay Asher and Ruby Karp. Customers should visit the Barnes & Noble Store Locator to find a participating store near them.

Also taking place on September 23, all Barnes & Noble stores will be celebrating Batman Day with a special promotion of buy two, get the third free on all DC graphic novels. This exciting offer will be emphasized at select stores by many Batman-themed activities that will be a part of B-Fest.

The one day only B-Fest teen book festival will feature the following four cornerstone events that will take place at select stores on September 23:

B-In the Know – 1 PM: Teens can test their knowledge of teen literature with a trivia blast. Two winners per store will receive a tote and an advanced reader’s copy of a highly-anticipated new release for teens.

B-Super– 2 PM: Teens will celebrate DC Comics superheroes and heroines, including Batman and Wonder Woman. The celebration will include trivia, mad libs and excerpts from Leigh Bardugo’s Wonder Woman: Warbringer and a sneak peek of Marie Lu’s Batman: Nightwalker . One lucky winner of Super Hero Trivia per store will receive an advanced reader’s copy of Batman: Nightwalker .

B-Part of the Fun – 3 PM: Customers are invited to join the fun with a Mask of Shadows sweepstakes**, based on the recently released novel by Linsey Miller. Check out the postcard in store during B-Fest for details on how to enter for a chance to win one of three $100 Barnes & Noble Gift Cards. Additionally, customers will have the opportunity to participate in other games and activities throughout this hour, including a Spelling Showdown and a Story Ball, with chances to win prizes like a Genuine Fraud book cover signed by E. Lockhart and more, while supplies last.

B-Creative – 5 PM: Teens will have the opportunity to attend a writing workshop to learn about character and plot development in order to develop their own stories. Plus, this workshop will include tips and tricks from some of teens’ favorite and most popular authors.

In addition to these four key events, many stores nationwide will be welcoming dozens of authors to join the festivities, with some of the biggest names in the worlds of teen literature appearing. Some names on the lineup include Jay Asher, Kristin Cashore, Melissa de la Cruz, Michael Johnston, Ruby Karp, Marie Lu, Michael Rubens, Kiersten White and many more. Customers can visit the Barnes & Noble Store Locator for the latest details on who’s appearing at their local participating store.

For more information on B-Fest, customers should visit BN.com/B-FEST or ask one of the knowledgeable booksellers at their local participating Barnes & Noble store. Teens should follow Barnes & Noble on Twitter, Instagram, Tumblr and like Barnes & Noble on Facebook for the very latest information on B-Fest, and join in on the conversation using the hashtag #BFestBuzz.

*Terms and Conditions: Offer applies to lowest-priced qualifying title. eBooks not included. While supplies last.

** Barnes & Noble is neither a sponsor nor co-sponsor of this Sweepstakes.