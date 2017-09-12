Simon & Schuster and Penguin Random House Statement on KinderGuides Opinion

“Judge Rakoff’s opinion in the matter of Penguin Random House, Simon & Schuster et al vs. Colting is a clear and definitive victory not only for the plaintiffs in this case, but for copyright holders everywhere. On the key issues issues of copying, infringement, and fair use, this opinion unambiguously supports the plaintiff’s claim that the KinderGuides were clearly derivative and plainly infringing. We are delighted with this result, which sets a standard for strong copyright protection for years to come.”

Below for your reporting are some selected highlights from the court’s opinion and order (full decision here ):