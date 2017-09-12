Scholastic Announces 44 Kid Reporters Selected to Join 2017–18 Scholastic News Kids Press Corps™

Today, the award-winning Scholastic News Kids Press Corps™ welcomed 44 Kid Reporters, ages 10–14, to cover current events, breaking news, entertainment stories, and sporting events from across the country and around the world this school year. The 20 new and 24 returning Kid Reporters hail from the United States—representing 21 states and the District of Columbia—and from Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Thailand, and the United Kingdom. Editors selected this year’s team after reviewing more than 400 Kid Reporter applications, a record-breaking number of entries.

The full list of 2017–18 Kid Reporters, along with their bios, can be viewed here: http://www.scholastic.com/kidspress.

“We were extremely impressed with the quality of the applications this year and are delighted to welcome these 44 young journalists to the Scholastic News Kids Press Corps,” said Suzanne McCabe, Editor of the Scholastic News Kids Press Corps. “By reporting age-appropriate, high-interest news stories, our Kid Reporters are helping their peers gain an appreciation for quality journalism and a broader understanding of the world so that they can become well-informed community members and voters of the future.”

Since 2000, the Scholastic News Kids Press Corps has delivered “news for kids, by kids.” In the 2016–17 program year, Kid Reporters closely covered national events including the presidential election, President Donald Trump’s inauguration, the Women’s March on Washington, the International Consumer Electronics Show, and the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. Kid Reporters also interviewed notable public figures such as Librarian of Congress Carla D. Hayden; Boston Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr.; Paralympic gold medalist Alana Nichols; U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada; author and actor Chris Colfer; conservationist Jane Goodall; author and illustrator Dav Pilkey; skateboarder Tony Hawk; and co-host of ABC’s The View, Whoopi Goldberg.

The 2017–18 members of the Scholastic News Kids Press Corps are:

* indicates new reporter

California

Alula Alderson – Ojai*

Jeremy Hsiao – Walnut

Ben Jorgensen – Rancho Palos Verdes

Manat Kaur – Menlo Park

Annika Petras – Irvine*

Washington, DC

Courtney Pine – Washington

Georgia

Victoria Feng – Watkinsville

Illinois

Joseph Gorman – Chicago

Iowa

Brandon Peterson – Britt

Louisiana

Owen P. W. Osborne – Shreveport*

Maine

Caroline Tracy – Falmouth

Maryland

Daniel Crotti Espinoza – Rockville*

Massachusetts

Stone Shen – Acton

Maxwell Surprenant – Needham

Michigan

Titus Smith III – Southfield

Minnesota

Ryan Stoltz – Eden Prairie

Missouri

Esther Appelstein – Saint Louis

Nevada

Alexander Wong – Las Vegas

New Jersey

Silia Kate Dimasi – Nutley*

Robert Gardner – Haddon Heights*

Ava Park-Matt – Hoboken

Josh Stiefel – Teaneck*

New York

Sunaya DasGupta Mueller – Palisades

Charlotte Fay – New York

Christina Lilavois – Bronx*

Adedayo Perkovich – New York

Amelia Poor – Brooklyn*

Ohio

Nolan Pastore – Hartville*

Oregon

Hana Meher Sadik – Portland*

Pennsylvania

Sarah Awadalla – Yardley*

Tennessee

Sadie Kiel – Memphis

Texas

Truman J. Hamade – Cedar Park*

Virginia

Lillian Martosko – Burke

Wisconsin

Lilian Jochmann – Shorewood

Australia

Helen Hong – Melbourne*

China

Angus Chen – Guangzhou*

Giona Pratelli – Guangzhou

Hong Kong

Moira Daphne G. Toledo – Tsuen Wan*

India

Ananyaa Chopra – New Delhi*

Roopkatha Roy – Kolkata*

Rohan Saketh Devulapalli – Bangalore*

Thailand

Natcharee Chaiwongthitikul – Bangkok

United Kingdom

Martin Lloyd – Waterlooville

Benedek Payne – Bishop’s Stortford*

Stories by Scholastic News Kid Reporters appear on the Scholastic News Kids Press Corps website and in issues of Scholastic Classroom Magazines, which reach more than 25 million students in classrooms nationwide.