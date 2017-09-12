Scholastic Announces 44 Kid Reporters Selected to Join 2017–18 Scholastic News Kids Press Corps™
20 New and 24 Returning Kid Reporters from the United States, Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Thailand, and the United Kingdom to Report “News for Kids, by Kids”
Today, the award-winning Scholastic News Kids Press Corps™ welcomed 44 Kid Reporters, ages 10–14, to cover current events, breaking news, entertainment stories, and sporting events from across the country and around the world this school year. The 20 new and 24 returning Kid Reporters hail from the United States—representing 21 states and the District of Columbia—and from Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Thailand, and the United Kingdom. Editors selected this year’s team after reviewing more than 400 Kid Reporter applications, a record-breaking number of entries.
The full list of 2017–18 Kid Reporters, along with their bios, can be viewed here: http://www.scholastic.com/kidspress.
“We were extremely impressed with the quality of the applications this year and are delighted to welcome these 44 young journalists to the Scholastic News Kids Press Corps,” said Suzanne McCabe, Editor of the Scholastic News Kids Press Corps. “By reporting age-appropriate, high-interest news stories, our Kid Reporters are helping their peers gain an appreciation for quality journalism and a broader understanding of the world so that they can become well-informed community members and voters of the future.”
Since 2000, the Scholastic News Kids Press Corps has delivered “news for kids, by kids.” In the 2016–17 program year, Kid Reporters closely covered national events including the presidential election, President Donald Trump’s inauguration, the Women’s March on Washington, the International Consumer Electronics Show, and the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. Kid Reporters also interviewed notable public figures such as Librarian of Congress Carla D. Hayden; Boston Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr.; Paralympic gold medalist Alana Nichols; U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada; author and actor Chris Colfer; conservationist Jane Goodall; author and illustrator Dav Pilkey; skateboarder Tony Hawk; and co-host of ABC’s The View, Whoopi Goldberg.
The 2017–18 members of the Scholastic News Kids Press Corps are:
* indicates new reporter
California
Alula Alderson – Ojai*
Jeremy Hsiao – Walnut
Ben Jorgensen – Rancho Palos Verdes
Manat Kaur – Menlo Park
Annika Petras – Irvine*
Washington, DC
Courtney Pine – Washington
Georgia
Victoria Feng – Watkinsville
Illinois
Joseph Gorman – Chicago
Iowa
Brandon Peterson – Britt
Louisiana
Owen P. W. Osborne – Shreveport*
Maine
Caroline Tracy – Falmouth
Maryland
Daniel Crotti Espinoza – Rockville*
Massachusetts
Stone Shen – Acton
Maxwell Surprenant – Needham
Michigan
Titus Smith III – Southfield
Minnesota
Ryan Stoltz – Eden Prairie
Missouri
Esther Appelstein – Saint Louis
Nevada
Alexander Wong – Las Vegas
New Jersey
Silia Kate Dimasi – Nutley*
Robert Gardner – Haddon Heights*
Ava Park-Matt – Hoboken
Josh Stiefel – Teaneck*
New York
Sunaya DasGupta Mueller – Palisades
Charlotte Fay – New York
Christina Lilavois – Bronx*
Adedayo Perkovich – New York
Amelia Poor – Brooklyn*
Ohio
Nolan Pastore – Hartville*
Oregon
Hana Meher Sadik – Portland*
Pennsylvania
Sarah Awadalla – Yardley*
Tennessee
Sadie Kiel – Memphis
Texas
Truman J. Hamade – Cedar Park*
Virginia
Lillian Martosko – Burke
Wisconsin
Lilian Jochmann – Shorewood
Australia
Helen Hong – Melbourne*
China
Angus Chen – Guangzhou*
Giona Pratelli – Guangzhou
Hong Kong
Moira Daphne G. Toledo – Tsuen Wan*
India
Ananyaa Chopra – New Delhi*
Roopkatha Roy – Kolkata*
Rohan Saketh Devulapalli – Bangalore*
Thailand
Natcharee Chaiwongthitikul – Bangkok
United Kingdom
Martin Lloyd – Waterlooville
Benedek Payne – Bishop’s Stortford*
Stories by Scholastic News Kid Reporters appear on the Scholastic News Kids Press Corps website and in issues of Scholastic Classroom Magazines, which reach more than 25 million students in classrooms nationwide.
