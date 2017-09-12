Sergey Skrynnikov appointed as Head of Department 338

Sergey Skrynnikov was born in 1972 in the Bashkir Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic. He graduated from the Ural State Academy of Mining and Geology, majoring in Mining Machinery and Equipment. He has an MBA degree.

He has been part of Gazprom’s team for 21 years.

Between 1996 and 2004, he rose through the ranks from Gas Compressor Operator to Chief Engineer and Deputy Head of the Kanchurinskaya Underground Gas Storage Station at Gazprom Transgaz Ufa.

2005–2013: Lead Engineer, Head of Compressor Station Operation Division at Gazprom Transgaz Ufa.

2013: Deputy Director General for Repairs and Capital Construction at Gazprom Transgaz Ufa.

2013–2016: Deputy Director General for Production at Gazprom Transgaz Ufa.

2016–2017: Deputy Head of Department 308 at Gazprom.

