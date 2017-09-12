Corn Maze in Harmony, New Jersey, honors Veterans & Heroes

The maze features a Mini Maze, with .3 mile of trail, inside the larger maze, which consists of 3.8 miles. The Mini Maze is fun for ages 3-7 and will deliver a history lesson. Six stations will each highlight an icon of the Revolutionary War. Children opting to go through this maze may obtain a free punch card with matching icons. For each card completed and returned The Farm In Harmony will donate $1 to the Military Order of the Purple Heart.

HARMONY TOWNSHIP, NJ On September 9 & 10 a new Corn Maze at The Farm In Harmony opened for its first visitors. The 7-acre military themed maze is located at a new farm, as the business name suggests, in Harmony Township, NJ.

The maze has been in the planning for over a year as co-owner Giulia Grotenhuis searched for software and equipment that would allow her to develop the maze.

The maze design selection each year will be one that honors Veterans and serves as a reminder to all the sacrifices that have been made for our freedom. This year the design is the POW MIA flag emblem. The emblem was originally created in 1972 for the National League of Families of American Prisoners and Missing in Southeast Asia. It was officially recognized by Congress in conjunction with the Vietnam War POW/MIA issue, “as the symbol of our Nation’s concern and commitment to resolving as fully as possible the fates of Americans still prisoner, missing and unaccounted for in Southeast Asia, thus ending the uncertainty for their families and the Nation.”

The original plan was to purchase a system that could be mounted onto a mower and display the paths to be cut using GPS guidance. What Grotenhuis discovered was that several companies that developed such systems were no longer selling them. The systems were created by farmers to cut their own mazes but they found not all farmers were tech savvy. When the volume of calls into their tech support began to escalate, while they themselves became busy with their own farms, they stopped taking on new clients. Unable to take the “do it yourself” route, a company from Idaho called Maze Play was hired to design and cut the maze at The Farm In Harmony.

The maze features a Mini Maze, with .3 mile of trail, inside the larger maze, which consists of 3.8 miles. The Mini Maze is fun for ages 3-7 and will deliver a history lesson. Six stations will each highlight an icon of the Revolutionary War. Children opting to go through this maze may obtain a free punch card with matching icons. For each card completed and returned The Farm In Harmony will donate $1 to the Military Order of the Purple Heart. Grotenhuis’ husband, Fred, was the inspiration for this maze. Fred served in Vietnam as a helicopter pilot, and was the recipient of both a Purple Heart and Bronze Star with valor.

The Farm In Harmony is located at 231 Brainards Road, just a few minutes from the Warren County Fairgrounds.

Admission for adults is $8 and youth ages 4-12 are $5. Veterans always receive a discount, with a $5 admission charge. Age 3 and under free.

The maze will be open Wednesday through Sunday, through November 10th, or Monday and Tuesday by appointment. Hours are from 9–6pm. Email thefarminharmony@gmail.com for group information. Advance tickets are available online through the website, TheFarmInHarmony.com

For more information contact the farm at 908-386-2925.



