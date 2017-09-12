Add a splash of style to your Nintendo Switch console with Joy-Con controllers and straps

Discover your true colors with the Joy-Con color viewer, a new tool that allows users to view different color combinations for Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers and Joy-Con wrist straps (each sold separately).

Click on bold, bright shades like Neon Yellow, Neon Red, and Neon Blue to see how various color combos look on the actual accessories. Family members can choose their own favorite colors: a Gray Joy-Con controller and a Neon Red strap, a Neon Blue Joy-Con controller and Neon Blue strap, or one of the many other color combinations. Imagine the possibilities!

Once you find the right color combo, you can view each of the accessories you’ll need to create that look, and even shop for them through select online retailers.* You can also print your color selection and bring it to the store, or share your selection with friends via a link or your Facebook account.

System and accessories sold separately.

*Inventory varies, so please check with the retailer for availability.