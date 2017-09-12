Ericsson and KDDI to Test 5G on 4.5GHz

Ericsson and KDDI have signed a collaborative agreement for a 5G proof of concept test in several cities across Japan

The test activities will be based on the 4.5GHz frequency band, a candidate frequency band for 5G in Japan, and will be completed by March 2018

The scope of the trial also covers interworking between LTE and 5G using 4.5GHz and 28GHz frequency bands

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and KDDI, a leading Japanese operator, have agreed to test a 5G proof of concept on the 4.5GHz frequency band in a number of cities across Japan.

The 4.5GHz frequency band is one of the candidates for 5G in Japan and the agreement is an extension of the previously announced 5G research and development collaboration between the two companies, which involves the development of a common understanding of 5G use cases, requirements and deployment scenarios, as well as evaluating the performance of potential key 5G components and examining how they can be applied.

During the trial, KDDI and Ericsson will carry out a large number of tests across a wide range of 5G use cases on the 4.5GHz and 28GHz frequency bands, including interworking between 5G and LTE.

Yoshiaki Uchida, Senior Managing Executive Officer, KDDI, says: “Our collaborative partnership with Ericsson strongly supports KDDI’s objective to launch commercial 5G services for our subscribers and enterprise customers by 2020. Ericsson’s technology leadership makes it possible for us to test new use cases in various environments, which will ensure a smooth introduction of our future 5G services.”

Chris Houghton, Head of Market Area North East Asia, Ericsson, says: “These 5G proof of concept test activities will help us design the best possible 5G network for KDDI. 5G is an evolution of LTE and by using the 4.5GHz frequency band, we will be able to further develop our features and optimize the interworking between 5G and LTE.”

KDDI and Ericsson have collaborated on 5G since November 25, 2015, when the two companies announced the signing of a =11ptMemorandum of Understanding=11pt with the intention to advance the evolution of the technology. During this period the two companies have jointly conducted various proof of concept tests in Japan, including =11ptCellular IoT=11pt and =11ptInternet of Things Connectivity for Enterprises=11pt. From January 2017, the two companies have carried out proof of concept activities using 28GHz band in Shinjuku, one of the busiest district in Tokyo.

NOTES TO EDITORS

About KDDI Corporation

KDDI, a comprehensive communications company offering fixed-line and mobile communications services, strives to be a leading company for changing times. For individual customers, KDDI offers its mobile communications (mobile phone) and fixed-line communications (broadband Internet/telephone) services under the brand name au, helping to realize Fixed Mobile and Broadcasting Convergence (FMBC). For business clients, KDDI provides comprehensive Information and Communications services, from Fixed Mobile Convergence (FMC) networks to data centers, applications, and security strategies, which helps clients strengthen their businesses. For more information please visit http://www.kddi.com/english.

About Ericsson

Ericsson is a world leader in communications technology and services with headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden. Our organization consists of more than 111,000 experts who provide customers in 180 countries with innovative solutions and services. Together we are building a more connected future where anyone and any industry is empowered to reach their full potential. Net sales in 2016 were SEK 222.6 billion (USD 24.5 billion). The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on NASDAQ in New York. Read more on www.ericsson.com.