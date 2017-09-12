Honeywell’s Connected Vehicle Enterprise Hires Industry Expert to Lead Automotive Business

Honeywell (NYSE: HON), Transportation Systems (TS) recently announced the launch of its Connected Vehicle business enterprise to help global automakers embrace automotive connectivity while ensuring vehicle integrity, safety and security. Honeywell has hired Cristina Segal, 51, as vice president and general manager of the Connected Vehicle team.

Segal will lead Honeywell’s Connected Vehicle team in the development and implementation of end-to-end monitoring and management platforms for connected and autonomous vehicles, with a specific focus on cybersecurity and integrated vehicle health management. In addition, the Connected Vehicle team will also provide global auto makers and fleet managers with real-time health monitoring, diagnosis and predictive maintenance solutions for connected and autonomous vehicle development.

Prior to her role at Honeywell, Segal established her reputation in business connectivity as the co-founder of COMSYS, a company specializing in embedded software for automotive, mobile, networking, and industrial applications. COMSYS was acquired by Wind River, an Intel company and global leader for embedded software. Segal continued her work there for several years leading the automotive division and later serving as the EMEA director of Developer Relations at Intel.

Segal has a doctorate in computer science and artificial intelligence and an engineering degree in electronics and telecommunication from Bucharest Polytechnic University. She has served as a professor at several European universities teaching classes covering a range of subjects including programming languages, software engineering and artificial intelligence. She has published three books and more than 40 research papers.

“Cristina will leverage Honeywell’s unmatched ability to combine advanced software with great hardware products to provide enormous value to our original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers,” said Olivier Rabiller, president and CEO of Honeywell Transportation Systems. “She will lead the integration of existing Honeywell connectivity solutions and smart investments to advance our software-driven, product development capabilities and facilities, including the Connected Vehicle team within Honeywell’s new Atlanta Software Center.”

Half of Honeywell’s 23,000 global engineers develop software. The Honeywell Connected Vehicle team benefits from decades of Honeywell experience in aerospace and industrial safety critical applications to enhance cybersecurity of connected vehicles.

About Honeywell Aerospace

Honeywell Aerospace products and services are found on virtually every commercial, defense and space aircraft, and its turbochargers are used by nearly every automaker and truck manufacturer around the world. The Aerospace business unit develops innovative solutions for more fuel efficient automobiles and airplanes, more direct and on-time flights, safer flying and runway traffic, along with aircraft engines, cockpit and cabin electronics, wireless connectivity services, logistics and more. The business delivers safer, faster, and more efficient and comfortable transportation-related experiences worldwide. For more information, visit www.honeywell.com or follow us at @Honeywell_Aero and @Honeywell_Turbo.

About Honeywell

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 software-industrial company that delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace and automotive products and services; control technologies for buildings, homes, and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help everything from aircraft, cars, homes and buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.