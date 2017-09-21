Pain Expert Publishes Book To Help Physicians And Other Healthcare Professionals Interested In Chronic Pain Management

Chronic pain is a major public-health problem causing enormous suffering, as well as major economic strain on society because of direct and indirect medical costs, and associated lost productivity. As noted in the introduction and in the chapter on “basic principles of pain management” of “Medication Management of Chronic Pain: What You Need to Know” by Gerald M. Aronoff, M.D., pharmacological management of chronic pain is but one approach to chronic pain treatment and is often most efficacious when combined as part of a multidisciplinary and interdisciplinary treatment approach.

“Medication Management of Chronic Pain” attempts to synthesize the latest concepts impacting clinical use of pharmacological pain management and presents the data in a clinically useful format that will assist patients in their decision making regarding medication management of complex chronic pain problems.

Multiple chapters are devoted to opioids, which at the time of its publication, the use of opioids for management of chronic pain is very controversial. This is discussed in detail and multiple examples of Guidelines are suggested including the CDC Guidelines.

The book discusses multiple topics of pain management including classes of medication; appropriate use of medication in the elderly population; marijuana use and risk for healthcare providers writing for opioid pain medication in patients on marijuana; substance abuse related issues and various treatments for substance abuse; driving and work risk factors for patients using pain medications; the effects of smoking on outcome in pain treatment and surgical outcomes.



About the Author

Gerald M. Aronoff, M.D. received his medical degree from the New Jersey College of Medicine and completed his residency at Harvard Medical School. He completed fellowship training at the Boston University Medical Center. He is past president of the American Academy of Pain Medicine; the New England Pain Association; the Eastern Pain Association; the North Carolina Pain Society. In the past, he served as pain consultant to the FDA Arthritis Advisory Committee. He is currently the medical director of Carolina Pain Associates, PA in Charlotte, N.C.

“This book synthesizes our knowledge about the major classes of therapeutics, reviews information on the efficacy and safety of specific agents, and outlines what we know and don’t know about many of the most common analgesic agents. To accomplish this important task, Dr. Aronoff not only synthesized data from scientific studies but he has also incorporated the experience of many leading physicians into therapeutic algorithms. In this way, he carefully intertwines the clinical ‘pearls’ that come only after years of experience with the outcomes of clinical trials. Dr. Aronoff’s approach has led to a book that will prove to be an invaluable addition to clinical practice and to our efforts to further our understanding of the treatment of pain.”

– Peter S. Staats, M.D.

Associate Professor, Department of Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine and Oncology, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland



“The many options for drug therapy described in this book, and the specific strategies employed for the safe and effective use of these options, should be known by every physician who contributes to the plan of care for chronic pain, and every patient who seeks to be a partner in a model of shared responsibility and self-care. This book is a needed resource at a time of intense focus on the problem of chronic pain.”

– Russell K Portenoy, M.D.

Executive Director

MJHS Institute for Innovation and Palliative Care

Chief Medical Officer

MJHS Hospice and Palliative Care

Professor of Neurology and Family and Social Medicine

Albert Einstein College of Medicine