Authors Showcase the Beauty in Their Discovery of True Turkish Delight

Like a true confectionary, the sweet little book about life and passion portrayed with a calm, orderly, and refreshing flow of humor, faith, and realism perfectly fits the book title. “Turkish Delight” by authors Gerald and Debbie Caskey tells the story of passionate educators, Jim and Valerie Quinn, who fell in love with Turkey (the country) on a previous visit. This love that they have brought with them back to Pennsylvania unexpectedly blossomed into a teaching opportunity that, as if with all the good fate and destiny, brought them back to Turkey, to an unexpected adventure, truly full of delight and more.

This, a book that fluently entangles adventure, history, facts, excerpts from the Bible, and the passion of both the characters and the authors, will make the readers question the path that they have taken or are about to take. It is a story about risk takings, the delight that comes with it, every bit of adventures, and challenges, but all these in a reassuring, inspiring, and life-changing manner.

An appropriately reflective, inspiring, and wonderful book that will truly have something in it that all readers can relate to: adventure, career, family, risks, relationships, faith, and more. With assurance, the readers will definitely find some kind of inspiration from the book, and, hopefully, maybe that will be enough for them to step out of their comfort zones and make that move that will truly matter for them to experience their own “Turkish Delight.”

“Turkish Delight” is definitely a good read, a good book to escape to and take inspiration from. This book will take part in the upcoming 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair happening on October 11, 2017. Save the date, and enjoy the “Turkish Delight.”



Turkish Delight

Written by Gerald Caskey & Debbie Caskey

Published by Westbow press

Published date March 18, 2013

Paperback price: $13.95



About the Authors

Gerald and Debbie Caskey, now blessed with four sons and a number of grandchildren, were once both in the military. Gerald was in the military for twenty-two years and was a pastor and a family counselor. Debbie was a religious education coordinator, a crisis pregnancy director, and an army photographer.