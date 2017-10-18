Author Receives Positive Reviews from Her Debut Novel

“Designs in the Sand” tells about the story of a woman who is torn between a commitment that is already tainted and an affection that is just starting to bloom.

Architect Joy Carlisle is being tasked to remodel an old beach house in the Florida Panhandle. She found out that her fiancé, Alan, has been cheating on her with his legal assistant. As she arrived at the beach house, she was warmly greeted by the community and also by Rowe Cutter, the brother of the owner of the old beach house. Rowe is popular in their community not only because he owns a fishing enterprise and a construction business, but also because of his charm and Joy wasn’t able to resist that. When Alan found out about Joy and Rowe, he expressed his disapproval and proves Joy that he is still worthy. Will Joy forgive Alan and continue their relationship or will she follow her heart’s true desire?

Author Judy Cooper made sure that this novel is interesting and easy to read. One of her book’s reviewers commented: “‘Designs in the Sand’ is one of the best books I have read in a long time. It was easy reading and a very touching story. I look forward to additional books by this author.”

The novel “Designs in the Sand” has been proudly displayed at the 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair which took place last October 11, 2017.



Designs in the Sand

Written by: Judy Cooper

Published by: iUniverse

Published Date: April 12, 2010

Paperback price: $16.95



About the author

J.Cooper is a published writer in many venues of advertising and communications, producing articles for magazines, newsletters and newspapers, including the Montgomery Advertiser. Her last novel – “Designs in the Sand,” is available on Amazon and other book stores. In addition, she has held various positions in non-profits, such as the Montgomery Lions Club, where she managed the coordination of the nationally televised Blue-Gray All Star Football Classic for sight charities; Executive Director of the Arthritis Foundation, Southeast Alabama Chapter; and AED and Membership Director of the Southeast Alabama Council of Girl Scouts. With her entrepreneurial spirit, she has created and owned several businesses over the years. Cooper has a passion for painting and photography and her work can be viewed at www.coopergalleryworks.com.