It’s a Vegas Deal or No Deal in Slotland’s New Dollar Storm Slot with Take-it-or-leave-it Bonus Game
Reminiscent of the Top Dollar slot popular in Las Vegas casinos, Slotland's new Dollar Storm slot makes players offers that can be hard to refuse. Until September 18, the unique casino is offering a $15 freebie to try the new game.
“You feel like you’re on that TV show with Howie Mandel,” said Sandra D., a regular player at Slotland. “Deal or no deal – you can take the offer or hold out for more!”
The symbols on Slotland’s new Dollar Storm slot may be traditional fruits and bars, but its bonus game is like something right off television. Reminiscent of the Top Dollar slot popular in Las Vegas casinos, Dollar Storm makes players offers that can be hard to refuse.
Until September 18, the unique casino is offering a $15 freebie to try the new game. Introductory deposit bonuses with various wagering requirements are also available.
Lightning Bolt scatters trigger the new game’s bonus features. One Lightning wins an up to 5X multiplier. Two bolts earns up to 7 Free Spins. Three or more trigger the Bonus Game where players are offered a cash prize which they can either accept and have instantly credited to their account, or decline.
“Since we first launched this game at our other casino, WinADay,” said Slotland’s manager, Michael Hilary, “a lot of players have told me how fun the bonus game is – and how much the multipliers and free spins have added to their wins!”
DOLLAR STORM: INTRODUCTORY CASINO BONUSES
These bonuses are valid for Dollar Storm only:
$15 Freebie
Bonus code: 15FREEBIE
All active player accounts are automatically credited.
23X wagering requirement, 8X max. cash-out (VIPs 15X).
200% Deposit Bonus
Bonus code: TRYME
21X wagering requirement.
100% Deposit Bonus
Bonus code: TRYME100
20X wagering requirement.
These may be claimed twice a day:
70% Deposit Bonus
Bonus code: 70EXTRA
13X wagering requirement; valid for all slots and progressive jackpot games.
35% Deposit Bonus
Bonus code: 35EXTRA
10X wagering requirement; valid for all games.
Now with more than 60 unique slot games, Slotland is popular with online casino players all over the world and is well-known for its excellent customer service.
