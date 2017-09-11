How Paris, Los Angeles and The IOC Moulded a ‘Win-Win-Win’

Having two candidatures which are really enthusiastic and really promoting the Olympic Games and Olympic Spirit in a great way, this represents a golden opportunity. IOC President Thomas Bach

As Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti put it at the last IOC Session in July in Lausanne: “In Olympic history there have only been 37 times in which there has been a tie for a gold medal,” he said as Los Angeles and Paris entered a cordial discussion with the IOC about who should ‘go first’ for the 2024 and 2028 Olympic Games. “Maybe today is the 38th. It’s a golden opportunity, one that we don’t take lightly.”

“I am fully committed with the Paris team to putting all my energy, our creativity and my resolve into reaching an agreement for Paris to experience once again this Olympic adventure that it has been longing for for 100 years,” said Mayor Anne Hidalgo in Lausanne.

Soon after the Session, the two cities and the IOC agreed that Paris would be candidate for hosting the 2024 edition and Los Angeles for hosting the Olympic Games 2028 – a “win-win-win” scenario for the two great cities, and for the IOC, when it comes to the future of the Olympic movement.

“Having two candidatures which are really enthusiastic and really promoting the Olympic Games and Olympic Spirit in a great way, this represents a golden opportunity,” IOC President Thomas Bach said in July. “Ensuring the stability of the Olympic Games for 11 years is something extraordinary.”

The two bids have been fascinating – both in their similarities and differences. Both have embraced Olympic Agenda 2020, particularly in the way they’re planning to use a record-breaking number of existing and temporary facilities.

“This will lead to significant cost reductions in the organisation of the Olympic Games and will make the Games more sustainable and more feasible,” said Bach.

Knowing the identity of both host cities so far ahead presents unique opportunities.

“It is offering a great potential for the two cities to cooperate,” said the IOC President. “Transfer of knowledge could even start from day one – there could be the joint development of some turnkey solutions. There is a great potential in such a double allocation.”

At the latest IOC session in Lausanne, the members approved the proposal to conclude a tripartite agreement with LA and Paris for simultaneous election. The attribution of the Games to both cities will be decided by the IOC session in Lima this September.