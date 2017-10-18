Author Enlightens Readers with Great Biblical Concept

As times goes by, the feeling of safety has been difficult to have or achieve. This inspiring book helps readers to have a full understanding of the concept of covering and safety. This book enables readers to discover or rediscover the benefits of the divine covering, and finds the causes of ancient conflicts. The idea of being under God’s protection is one of the highlights in this book. This tells readers that safety starts in the family relationships, and the idea that each human being has been created to be ‘free but not independent’.

This inspiring book is good to have for readers of all ages and for those individuals who want to widen their knowledge on biblical aspect.

The book “Created for Covering: Understanding the Concept of Safety and Covering in Relationships for Men and Women” has been displayed at the 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair – Print which was held last October 11, 2017.

Created for Covering: Understanding the Concept of Safety and Covering in Relationships for Men and Women

Written by Robert B. Shaw Jr.

Published by Westbow Press

Publication Date February 18, 2013

Paperback Price $12.70

About the Author

Christian counselor Dr. Robert B. Shaw Jr. is a licensed professional counselor, dually licensed in Virginia and North Carolina, and a National Board Certified Counselor. He is also an ordained minister and Bible teacher, who has served as a youth pastor, Christian education director, adult education director, musician, and executive pastor in churches for over twenty-five years. Dr. Shaw has spent several years counseling in church settings and community agencies and counseling military personnel and their families near Ft. Bragg, North Carolina. He specializes in trauma related issues; addictions; and victims of abuse, depression, anxiety disorders, life adjustment issues, loss, and grief, counseling church leaders and pastors, adolescents, and adults. He is a member of the American Association of Christian Counseling, and serves the AACC as credentialing board director and in professional development. Dr. Shaw conducts seminars and teaches practical applications of biblical truths for everyday life.