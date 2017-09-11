Alexey Kryukov named head of Gazprom Transgaz Yekaterinburg

Alexey Kryukov was born in 1976 in the Sverdlovsk Region. He graduated from Ural State Technical University, majoring in Turbine Construction.

He has been part of Gazprom’s team for 19 years.

Between 1998 and 2007, he rose through the ranks from Gas Equipment Operator to Head of Gas Compressor Service No. 1 of the Vuktylskoye Gas Pipeline Operation Center at Severgazprom.

2007–2008: Deputy Head of the Sosnogorskoye Gas Pipeline Operation Center at Severgazprom (from February 2008 – Gazprom Transgaz Ukhta).

2008–2014: Head of the Vorkutinskoye Gas Pipeline Operation Center at Gazprom Transgaz Ukhta.

2014–2017: Deputy Director General for Gas Pipeline Operation at Gazprom Transgaz Ukhta.

David Gaidt, Director General of Gazprom Transgaz Yekaterinburg since 1998, has been relieved from his office upon retirement – he recently turned 70 years old.

Background

Gazprom Transgaz Yekaterinburg, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gazprom, supplies natural gas across the Sverdlovsk, Chelyabinsk, Orenburg and Kurgan Regions. The company operates over 8,700 kilometers of gas mains and gas pipeline branches, 13 compressor stations, 280 gas distribution stations, and 31 CNG filling stations.