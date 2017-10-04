Orphan Girl Changes Rich Man’s Heart

Young Mona Salem’s life is suddenly shattered when oil tycoon Arthur Gabriel embarks on his ambitious plan. Abandoned in an orphanage in Jordan, Mona’s future seems bleak…until Sir Oil anonymously brings her to the United States. Mona’s academic achievements and musical talents are marred only by her bitter determination to confront the man who caused her father’s death…Sir Oil himself. Only forgiveness can bring about true peace and reconciliation. “Sir Oil” is a compelling story of love’s triumph over hate, where the lives of the rich and famous are forever changed by an orphan girl.



In “Sir Oil” readers get to know how love can transform the views and lives of everyone and how it connects people of different worlds and make them become one. The novel shows a very detailed imagery of the Middle East, plus the realities of the world in the past. It gives off that euphoric feeling of living in a different era and knowing different cultures.



“Sir Oil” is a great novel that is recommended for romantics, adventure seekers, and those just looking for a good book to curl up with during a cold dew filled morning.



Dany Hembekides’ “Sir Oil” is one of the literatures that will be presented in the 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair on October 11, 2017. This is one read readers shouldn’t miss!



Sir Oil

Written by: Dany Hembekides

Published by: Infinity Publishing

Published date: September 4, 2009

Paperback price: $16.73



About the Author:

Dany Hembekides is the author of the award winning novel “Victorious Grace.” He lives in Pennsylvania with his family. He was born and raised in Lebanon and immigrated to the U.S. at a young age to pursue his education. He has a Doctor of Pharmacy degree and a Master of Science degree.