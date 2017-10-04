Journey Towards Spiritual Wisdom, Purposeful Living and Self Discovery Inspired by Salsa

The book “Soul Secrets of Salsa: How to Partner with Your Spirit and Dance Through Life” sheds a whole new light on the secrets and lessons behind the famous Latin American dance, Salsa. The author relates her journey to discovering her potential, partnering with her inner wisdom, and finding divine messages in occurrences others might find meaningless, all through learning to dance Salsa.

The book starts with the author’s narration of getting back into Salsa after a hiatus due to a lengthy illness. She was shocked to discover that the instructions, that her twenty-something year old Salsa teacher was giving her, were just what she needed to hear to improve her life. She goes on to relate that what she learned about Salsa partnership was what she needed to know to partner with her inner spirit and, consequently, dance through life as adeptly as she did on the dance floor.

Inspired by the lessons she learned in her Salsa journey, the author shares advice about what helped her improve her relationship with others, be a better mother, and find the best career for her. The author inspires readers, through her journey, to find and listen to God’s voice within them and draw meaning in even the simplest happenings in their everyday lives.

This read is very much recommended for readers who want to follow their inner wisdom, those looking for inspiration and purpose, and those who have the heart and faith to heed and follow God’s guiding voice.

About the Author

Claire Timberlake holds a Master’s degree in Education for the Gifted and is a doting mother of three. As a mother, she applied an unschooling method of raising her children and helped them become successful by encouraging independence and allowing them to follow their hearts. Watching the calm, joyful, and successful lives of her children, she came to the realization that “True success and inner peace comes from following the “still, small voice” that resides within each of us.” As a life coach, she helps clients listen to the guidance given by that “inner, small voice” within them and go where their hearts long to go.