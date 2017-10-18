Author Shocks Readers with Controversy in an Exhilarating Story

To do the honorable thing without an audience is the most honorable thing for all.

This novel surrounds the life, lies and controversies of the CEO of an international oil company, Spencer McCain. Both McCain and Cordell Jackson fought together during the World War II. Cordell Jackson, an African-American in his early sixties, was rumored to have been the rightful awardee of the Medal of Honor. The rumor created and an uncomfortable atmosphere for McCain and his board members, the president and the recently named Secretary of the Army, Oliver Crawford.

Conspiracy theories and controversies are two topics that are tackled in this novel. The author did a great job in presenting both issues in a very entertaining novel.

“Medal of Dishonor” is highly recommended to those who are fans or followers of fiction novels, especially those that tackle conspiracy theories. The novel stimulates the readers’ minds and creates interesting twists. This is a great addition to one’s book collection.

Medal of Dishonor

Written by: George Miga

Published by: Xlibris

Published date: May 18, 2017

Paperback price: $18.96

About the author

George Miga is the author of “Medal of Dishonor.” Being a manager for Amoco Corp., he worked on a project with former U.S. Presidents Ford and Nixon. He used to be a commercial charter pilot, a newspaper reporter and an Associated Press Correspondent. He is a retired international crisis management and communications consultant. He served as an adjunct faculty member of Indiana University Northwest Graduate School of Business and Economics.