Author Reveals Controversy in a Story about Honor, Pride and Truth

Sometimes, the most honorable thing to do is the most difficult thing to do.

“Medal of Dishonor” is a novel which surrounds the life of the CEO of an international oil company, Spencer McCain. The story fast-tracks to his plan to rejuvenate oil production domestically to deal with the threat of pressure from Middle Eastern oil producers who threaten to cut oil supplies to the US because of their support to Israel.

The story takes the readers back in time during the World War II. McCain and Cordell Jackson, an African-American in his early sixties, together fought during the war. There is some controversy on the Medal of Honor, which was awarded to McCain. There are rumors that the Medal of Honor should have been awarded to Jackson. The controversy creates an uncomfortable tension for McCain and his board members, the president and the recently named Secretary of the Army, Oliver Crawford.

“Medal of Dishonor” is a truly wonderful piece of literature. It is highly recommended to avid fiction readers and those who are interested in conspiracy theories. Such a novel is highly entertaining and is a must-have.

Medal of Dishonor

Written by: George Miga

Published by: Xlibris

Published date: May 18, 2017

Paperback price: $18.96

About the author

George Miga is the author of “Medal of Dishonor.” Being a manager for Amoco Corp., he worked on a project with former U.S. Presidents Ford and Nixon. He used to be a commercial charter pilot, a newspaper reporter and an Associated Press Correspondent. He is a retired international crisis management and communications consultant. He served as an adjunct faculty member of Indiana University Northwest Graduate School of Business and Economics.