Xerox and Fujifilm’s North American Reseller Partnership to Expand Collective Inkjet Portfolios

Xerox and FUJIFILM North America Corporation’s Graphic Systems Division today announced a reseller agreement for Xerox to market and sell the Fujifilm J Press 720S in the U.S. and Canada.

The J Press 720S is a sheetfed inkjet press that has the quality and robustness of an offset press as well as the versatility to handle short press runs. The J Press 720S has a 29.5 inch x 20.9 inch sheet size and runs both coated and uncoated standard offset stock, with full support for variable data and personalization.

“The Fujifilm J Press 720S has had strong success in the B2-format digital print category,” said Jeff Hayes, managing director, Keypoint Intelligence (InfoTrends). “A combination of high quality levels and a rugged design has made the J Press popular, particularly with commercial printers.”

According to InfoTrends, placements of B2 format digital printing devices will grow at a CAGR of 17.4 percent from 2016 to 2021 in the U.S. and Western Europe1. Through this dealer agreement, Xerox will expand its industry-leading cut-sheet portfolio and be part of the continuing growth in this segment.

“Our diverse cut-sheet and continuous feed inkjet presses offer our customers the flexibility and productivity needed to thrive in their businesses today,” said Andrew Copley, president, Graphic Communications Solutions, Xerox. “The decision to partner with Fujifilm expands our portfolio into the B2 inkjet space and gives our customers the most innovative production color options available on the market.”

“This agreement expands an existing and successful long term dealer agreement between Xerox and Fujifilm,” said Todd Zimmerman, division president, FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Graphic Systems Division. “It leverages each company’s strength and presence in both graphic communications and large enterprise printing operations.”

Additionally, Fujifilm is expanding its inkjet product portfolio through its existing production color reseller agreement with Xerox. The agreement adds three inkjet presses, the Xerox Trivor® 2400 Inkjet Press, the Xerox Rialto® 900 Inkjet Press, and the Xerox Brenva® HD Production Inkjet Press, to Fujifilm’s expansive inkjet platform which also includes the J Press 720S, as well as industry-leading hybrid tag and label and wide format production platforms.

“With the inclusion of these inkjet presses to our distribution channel, we are furthering our reach with valuable solutions for our ever-evolving industry,” adds Zimmerman.

The J Press 720S will be showcased in the Fujifilm booth #2013, and the Trivor 2400, Brenva HD and Rialto 900 will be showcased in the Xerox booth #1302, at PRINT 17 – North America’s largest graphic communications tradeshow, Sept. 10-14, in Chicago. The J Press 720S and the Trivor 2400 High Fusion Inkjet Press both won a coveted MUST SEE ‘EMS award for PRINT 17, meaning they are products that attendees must see at the show.

Availability

Under the agreement, Xerox direct sales channels in the U.S. and Canada can sell the J Press 720S effective Oct. 1. Fujifilm direct sales channels in the U.S. and Canada can sell the Brenva HD, Trivor 2400 and Rialto 900 effective Oct. 1.

About FUJIFILM

FUJIFILM North America Corporation, a marketing subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation consists of five operating divisions and one subsidiary company. The Imaging Division provides consumer and commercial photographic products and services, including: photographic paper; digital printing equipment, along with service and support; personalized photo products; film; and one-time-use cameras; and also markets motion picture archival film and on-set color management solutions to the motion picture, broadcast and production industries. The Electronic Imaging Division markets consumer digital cameras, and the Graphic Systems Division supplies products and services to the graphic printing industry. The Optical Devices Division provides optical lenses for the broadcast, cinematography, closed circuit television, videography and industrial markets, and also markets binoculars. The Industrial and Corporate New Business Development Division delivers new products derived from Fujifilm technologies. FUJIFILM Canada Inc. sells and markets a range of Fujifilm products and services in Canada. For more information, please visit www.fujifilmusa.com/northamerica, go to www.twitter.com/fujifilmus to follow Fujifilm on Twitter, or go to www.facebook.com/FujifilmNorthAmerica to Like Fujifilm on Facebook. To receive news and information direct from Fujifilm via RSS, subscribe at www.fujifilmusa.com/rss.

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation is an $11 billion technology leader that innovates the way the world communicates, connects and works. Our expertise is more important than ever as customers of all sizes look to improve productivity, maximize profitability and increase satisfaction. We do this for small and mid-size businesses, large enterprises, governments, graphic communications providers, and for our partners who serve them.

We understand what’s at the heart of work – and all of the forms it can take. We embrace the increasingly complex world of paper and digital. Office and mobile. Personal and social. Every day across the globe – in more than 160 countries – our technology, software and people successfully navigate those intersections. We automate, personalize, package, analyze and secure information to keep our customers moving at an accelerated pace.

1 InfoTrends, U.S. Production Printing & Copying Market Forecast: 2016-2021